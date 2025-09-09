SOHO INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL TO OPEN WITH WORLD PREMIERE OF ERIKA CHRISTENSEN, PENELOPE ANN MILLER DRAMA "AFTER ALL"

L-R: Carl Moellenberg, Sibyl Reymundo-Santiago, Robin Givens, Jorge Ballos, Carlos Santiago. Photo Credit: Champion Hamilton Lou Diamond Phillips, Member of the Jury at the 2024 SOHO International Film Festival Photo Credit: Champion Hamilton Sadie Bones & Kevin Corrigan at the 2024 SOHO International Film Festival Photo Credit: Champion Hamilton

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The SOHO International Film Festival (SIFFNYC) opens its 16th edition running October 7–13, 2025 at its new venue partner, Regal Union Square. It opens with the World Premiere of the US Feature “After All”, from award-winning filmmaker Kerstin Karlhuber (Fair Haven). The drama stars Erika Christensen(Traffic), Penelope Ann Miller (Carlito’s Way), Kiara Muhammad, Zach Gilford (Friday Night Lights), with Mike O’Malley (Glee) and David James Elliott (JAG). The film follows Ellen (Christensen), who returns home to care for her estranged, ailing mother Verna (Miller) and the teenage daughter she left behind (Muhammad). As Verna declines and long-buried family secrets surface, three generations of women must confront painful truths, heal old wounds, and rediscover joy in one another as they reimagine what it means to be family.Presented by the SOHO Creative Lab Foundation , the 2025 program will showcase more than 130 films, including more than 115+ premieres, underscoring its role as a launchpad for bold, diverse, and globally resonant storytelling. This is the festival’s largest program yet.“Our Opening Night film is a story that resonates across generations—sets the tone for a program that is both deeply personal and universally human.” said Sibyl Reymundo-Santiago , Executive Director and Head of Programming for SIFFNYC. “We’re thrilled to welcome audiences to our new home at Regal Union Square for what promises to be our most ambitious edition yet.”Other notable World Premieres, include:Animated Feature “Flower of the Dawn”, directed by Mark Risley, with voice performances by Mel Brooks (History of the World: Part II), Lilla Crawford (Into the Woods), Jennifer Holliday (Dreamgirls), Matt Lucas (Bridesmaids), Jane Lynch (Glee), and Griffin Puatu (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse).World Feature “A Farewell to Youth” (Canada), with a cast that includes the film’s Writer & Director, Adam Jack, Matty Cardarople (Stranger Things) and Larry Thomas (Seinfeld).Spencer Grammer (Rick and Morty) and Ajay Naidu (Office Space) lead the ensemble cast of the Series Pilot “Books”, directed by Micah Khan.Documentary Feature “Sanctuary”, by Autumn McAlpin and Vienna Boyes, spotlighting the plight of LGBTQIA+ individuals within faith systems, told through the journey of a visionary architect whose passion project becomes a lifeline.US Short Film “Clementine”, directed by Mike Doyle (Jersey Boys), starring Christianne Seidel (Godless) and Charles Warburton (Billions).World Short Film “Under the Northern Skies” (Finland), directed by Timo Puustinen, starring Ida Elina (internationally acclaimed kantele artist), Edvard Lammervo (Deadwind), Minna Tervamäki (Finnish National Ballet), and Emilia Kamula (Maria Kallio).Over the years, SIFFNYC has become a magnet for high-profile talent, attracting Hollywood stars, acclaimed directors, and industry power players who champion independent storytelling. Past participants include Pierce Brosnan (James Bond), Octavia Spencer (The Shape of Water), Luis Guzmán (Boogie Nights), John Patrick Shanley (Moonstruck), Adam Brody (The O.C.), Lou Diamond Phillips (La Bamba), and many others, making the festival not only a hub for emerging voices but also a celebrated gathering of cinematic luminaries.Founded in 2009 by Jorge Ballos, the SOHO International Film Festival celebrates independent cinema as an annual crossroads for diverse voices and cross-cultural storytelling. Now in its 16th year, SIFFNYC continues to attract industry insiders, Hollywood champions, and audiences alike, united in support of cinematic boldness and innovation.The 16th Annual SOHO International Film Festival runs October 7–13, 2025, exclusively at Regal Union Square, NYC. For tickets and the full festival schedule and complete list of films selected, visit www.sohofilmfest.com

