SOHO International Film Festival Announces Dates for 16th Edition - October 7–13, 2025 | New York City

The 2025 SOHO Int'l Film Festival (SIFFNYC) presented by the Soho Creative Lab Foundation will open the 7th of October 2025 at the Regal Union Square.

The incredible diversity of stories submitted this year reaffirms why independent cinema matters, and we are proud to showcase these powerful films in New York City.” — Sibyl Reymundo-Santiago, Executive Director & Head of Programming

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The SOHO International Film Festival (SIFFNYC) has announced the dates for its 16th edition, returning to New York City October 7–13, 2025. The festival is presented by the Soho Creative Lab Foundation and will be held for the first time at the Regal Union Square. Recognized as one of the city’s leading celebrations of independent film, the festival will present over 100 films curated from a record number of submissions spanning more than 45+ countries.Since its founding in 2009, the SOHO International Film Festival has become a destination for filmmakers and audiences alike, spotlighting bold new voices and hosting premieres that have drawn the support of Hollywood celebrities, industry leaders, and global press.“We are thrilled to enter our 16th year with one of our strongest lineups,” said Sibyl Reymundo-Santiago , Executive Director and Head of Programming. “The incredible diversity of stories submitted this year reaffirms why independent cinema matters, and we are proud to showcase these powerful films in New York City.”In addition to screenings, SIFFNYC will feature special panels, red-carpet premieres, and networking events that connect international filmmakers with industry professionals. The festival has consistently provided a launchpad for rising talent while honoring established artists who champion the spirit of independent storytelling.Festival passes and full programming details will be announced in the coming weeks. For updates, visit www.sohofilmfest.com and follow @sohofilmfest across all social media platforms.---About SOHO International Film FestivalFounded in 2009 by Jorge Ballos, the SOHO International Film Festival (SIFFNYC) is an annual celebration of independent film that showcases works from around the world. Now in its 16th year, SIFFNYC continues to foster cross-cultural dialogue and highlight groundbreaking cinema, drawing support from both industry insiders and Hollywood celebrities who champion independent voices.

