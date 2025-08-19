SOHO International Film Festival Announces Dates for 16th Edition - October 7–13, 2025 | New York City

The 2025 SOHO Int'l Film Festival (SIFFNYC) presented by the Soho Creative Lab Foundation will open the 7th of October 2025 at the Regal Union Square.

The incredible diversity of stories submitted this year reaffirms why independent cinema matters, and we are proud to showcase these powerful films in New York City.”
— Sibyl Reymundo-Santiago, Executive Director & Head of Programming
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The SOHO International Film Festival (SIFFNYC) has announced the dates for its 16th edition, returning to New York City October 7–13, 2025. The festival is presented by the Soho Creative Lab Foundation and will be held for the first time at the Regal Union Square. Recognized as one of the city’s leading celebrations of independent film, the festival will present over 100 films curated from a record number of submissions spanning more than 45+ countries.

Since its founding in 2009, the SOHO International Film Festival has become a destination for filmmakers and audiences alike, spotlighting bold new voices and hosting premieres that have drawn the support of Hollywood celebrities, industry leaders, and global press.

“We are thrilled to enter our 16th year with one of our strongest lineups,” said Sibyl Reymundo-Santiago, Executive Director and Head of Programming. “The incredible diversity of stories submitted this year reaffirms why independent cinema matters, and we are proud to showcase these powerful films in New York City.”

In addition to screenings, SIFFNYC will feature special panels, red-carpet premieres, and networking events that connect international filmmakers with industry professionals. The festival has consistently provided a launchpad for rising talent while honoring established artists who champion the spirit of independent storytelling.

Festival passes and full programming details will be announced in the coming weeks. For updates, visit www.sohofilmfest.com and follow @sohofilmfest across all social media platforms.

---

About SOHO International Film Festival

Founded in 2009 by Jorge Ballos, the SOHO International Film Festival (SIFFNYC) is an annual celebration of independent film that showcases works from around the world. Now in its 16th year, SIFFNYC continues to foster cross-cultural dialogue and highlight groundbreaking cinema, drawing support from both industry insiders and Hollywood celebrities who champion independent voices.

Sibyl Santiago
SOHO International Film Festival
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

SOHO International Film Festival Announces Dates for 16th Edition - October 7–13, 2025 | New York City

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Sibyl Santiago
SOHO International Film Festival
Company/Organization
SOHO International Film Festival
101 W 23rd Street 113
New York, New York, 10011
United States
+1 646-406-9797
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
SOHO International Film Festival Announces Dates for 16th Edition - October 7–13, 2025 | New York City
From Global Storytellers to Hollywood Stars: SOHO Int'l Film Festival’s 15th Edition Delivers Unforgettable Awards Night
SIFFNYC 2024 Honors 15 Years with High-Profile Jury Featuring Lou Diamond Phillips and Marci Phillips
View All Stories From This Author