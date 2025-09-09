Turris Named as Newest Member of InsurTech Accelerator 101 Weston Labs

Turris has been accepted to the 101 Weston Labs program to accelerate the delivery of compliance and operations tools to insurance agencies.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 101 Weston Labs, an InsurTech accelerator focused on innovations for independent insurance agents, has announced that Turris – an AI-enabled compliance and operations platform for insurance agencies, managing general agencies (MGAs), and insurance companies – has been added as a member of the program for 2025.The accelerator, which is a project of the Independent Insurance Agents of North Carolina (IIANC), works with startups that are innovating in areas like AI, data analytics, process automation, cyber liability, quoting, and more. The program helps advance their efforts by facilitating a network of agents, advisors, and service providers who provide product feedback and operational acumen."Licensing, compliance, and carrier management for agencies is an often-overlooked but critical process. Not only does it become increasingly important as the agency grows, but it also becomes more challenging to manage,” said Bradley Flowers, Founder of Portal Insurance and an Advisory Council member for 101 Weston Labs. “I’m excited for Turris because they effectively solve this pain point for agencies, making it easier for them to focus on their core work while staying compliant."Turris uses its high-fidelity producer data structure to automate back-office processes between agents and their industry partners. Workflows such as licensing and compliance checks, producer information updates, appointments, and commission management can now be completed in real-time with much greater efficiency. Additionally, a centralized location for distribution data reveals insights previously hidden in spreadsheets.Now, agencies have a cost-effective solution that transforms how they manage licenses and carrier relationships, turning manual, time-consuming processes into automated workflows.“Being accepted into the 101 Weston Labs is an honor and will accelerate our delivery of compliance and operations automations for independent agencies,” said Douglas Ver Mulm, CEO & Co-founder of Turris. “Agents continue to be the primary means of insurance distribution, so we’re excited to offer solutions for this vital part of the insurance eco-system.”The program has welcomed 18 companies since its inception in 2023, all providing innovative solutions in the industry ( https://www.101westonlabs.com/our-companies/ ). The accelerator is completing its 2025 cycle now, and will welcome this year’s companies at its Demo Day program on Friday, September 26 at the IIANC InsurEXPO.“As we talk with InsurTech companies that apply to the 101 Weston Labs program, we seek out the solutions that will solve problems and save time for independent insurance agents,” said Aubie Knight, CEO of IIANC. “Turris offers such a solution, and we’re excited to have them involved.”More information may be found at 101WestonLabs.com or by contacting Pat Cline at pat@101WestonLabs.com.###Independent Insurance Agents of North Carolina (IIANC) empowers its members to rise above the competition by offering them the tools and resources to succeed in today’s insurance industry. IIANC is proud to serve as the unrelenting advocate and strategic business partner for nearly 1,000 Trusted Choiceindependent insurance agency members across the state. IIANC member agencies represent more than one insurance company, and as a result, can offer clients a wider choice of auto, home, business, life, and health coverages while providing valuable guidance and advocacy. For more information, visit www.iianc.com Turris is a compliance and operations platform built by former insurance operators who experienced firsthand the challenges of slow, manual workflows while running an MGA. The company is automating licensing and compliance workflows for agents, carriers, MGAs, and wholesalers, with plans to expand into additional agency relationship processes. Turris aims to become the de facto source of distribution data which can be used to streamline operations between the insurance companies and their distribution partners. More information may be found at www.turrisfi.com 101 Weston Labs is an InsurTech accelerator founded by IIANC to help develop technology advancements for the independent insurance agency community nationwide. The accelerator supports a cohort of technology companies innovating in areas like AI and data science, advancing their efforts with access to funding, agent product testers, advisors, and consulting from program stakeholders.

