Turris and Loro Collaborate to Give MGAs and Carriers the Advantage in Compliance and Digital Distribution

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Turris, the AI-enabled fintech specializing in automating compliance and financial operations for the insurance industry, and Loro, the innovative, no-code platform for specialty insurance product digitization and distribution, today announced a groundbreaking integration.This strategic integration allows the creation of an unlimited number of broker/agent partners to onboard painlessly, quote and bind digitally, and completely automate compliance and regulatory checks and filings.“The Loro partnership with Turris showcases two key things modern MGAs and Insurers should be aspiring to achieve: speed to market and real-time, painless compliance,” said Peter Tilbrook, CEO and Co-Founder of Loro. "At Loro, we're committed to making specialty insurance distribution frictionless and efficient. By integrating with Turris's operations automation platform, we're adding a critical layer of verification that protects our clients while further streamlining back-office operations.""Our integration with Loro represents a significant leap forward in partner onboarding and compliance automation for the insurance industry," said Douglas Ver Mulm, CEO and Co-Founder of Turris. "With real-time license verification for every policy sold, we're eliminating compliance risks that have long plagued the industry while simultaneously driving down operational costs through automation. We’re already seeing this integration solve additional problems for joint customers, like E&S policy stamping by sharing state-specific agent license information."The strategic integration addresses two key pain points in the insurance industry: (i) automating and speeding up the onboarding process, allowing partners to sell policies with less administrative burden; and (ii) ensuring that every agent selling a policy is properly licensed in their respective states—a critical compliance requirement.The partnership is expected to deliver significant compliance improvements and cost savings, with early adopters reporting:● 100% real-time compliance verification across all distribution channels● Elimination of compliance-related errors and risks● Up to 75% reduction in back-office operational costs● Near-elimination of manual E&S policy stamping workflows● Accelerated agent onboarding and licensing processesThis integration marks the first of several planned collaborations between Turris and Loro, with additional workflow automations in development to further streamline insurance back-office operations."Our vision is to create a truly unified platform where insurance professionals can focus on what matters most—building relationships and growing their business—while automation handles the complex compliance and financial operations in the background," added Ver Mulm.The integrated solution is currently available to joint customers of Turris and Loro, with implementation support provided by both companies.About Turris Financial Technologies, Inc.Founded in 2023 and headquartered in New York, NY, Turris is a fintech startup specializing in automating compliance and financial operations for the insurance industry. The company's AI-enabled and API-first platform serves MGAs, carriers, brokers, and agents by streamlining back-office workflows, including agent onboarding, license verification, commission management, and payment processing. For more information, visit www.turris.com About Loro Insurtech Inc.Established in 2021 and based in Dover, Delaware, Loro enables MGAs and carriers to sell specialty insurance digitally across their distribution chain. They enable customers to launch insurance products in weeks, enhance underwriting with Loro Boost, and manage all aspects of their portfolio with clicks. Crucially, Loro opens all distribution avenues, including through complex multi-layered channels, giving customers, Brokers, and Policyholders a solution they love using. For more information, visit www.loro.io Media Contact:

