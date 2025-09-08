Herstory - The Journey of Feminist Movements in Advancing Gender Justice and Experiences in Multilateral Spaces

Re-thinking Multilateral Dialogues

In 2025, as the world marks 30 years since the landmark BPFA, feminist movements across the globe continue to agitate for the decolonization and re-structuring of multilateral spaces to tackle the persistent inequalities, rising anti-rights rhetoric, and shrinking civic spaces. Normalized bureaucratic processes, tokenistic inclusion and hostility toward progressive human rights language have been wielded as weapons to sidetrack and dilute the impact of feminist voices. The increasing tensions between negotiators in New York and those in the Capital, who disagree on so many fronts, fragment even the small gains. There has been an increasing backlash against feminist activists in international spaces, especially from conservative and anti-gender movements, who are working to claw back hard-won gains on women’s human rights. The rise of regressive ideologies has resulted in censorship, defunding, and deliberate exclusion from decision-making spaces.

African feminists, activists and gender advocates engaging in multilateral spaces such as CSW, where global norms on gender equality and women’s empowerment are debated and contested, have long confronted entrenched and normalized systemic inequities. From the dominance of Global North agendas in New York, to the tokenistic inclusion of grassroots voices, to bureaucratic negotiations that dilute feminist demands, these spaces have not kept their promise. #AfricaDisrupt was an innovative campaign to expand the exclusion of African civil society participation in CSW during and after the COVID pandemic. The rise of conservative and anti-rights forces has further intensified, leaving many feminists questioning why global advocacy feels draining, performative to tick the box and disconnected from urgent real struggles African women are leading in their grassroots communities.

The ongoing discussions around the revitalization and reforms of the CSW should therefore confront critical issues raised by feminist movements including the historical exclusion of diverse voices, limiting access due to visa restrictions and high costs in New York, and the contesting of already agreed human rights language during negotiations and drafting of the outcome documents. Revitalizing CSW should be grounded on feminist principles and guarantee real and meaningful participation of civil society representatives in all their diversity.

Looking Ahead

Globally, feminists have been calling for a systems change, collective resistance and the dismantling of patriarchal governance systems in multilateral spaces. Future multilateral spaces should be transformed to reflect the lived realities of women in all their diversities, across class, race, age, ability, sexuality, and geography. They should nurture intergenerational leadership, ensuring young feminists not only inherit the space but shape it. Outcome documents and agreements from multilateral discussions must name structural oppression - patriarchy, capitalism, neoliberalism, extractivism, racism, colonialism - and commit to dismantling them. There must be a full recognition that member states alone cannot do it alone but alongside feminist and grassroots movements. Indeed, the entire UN reform process should include feminists' recommendations to:

