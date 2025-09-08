Senate Bill 460 Printer's Number 1150

PENNSYLVANIA, September 8 - Article IV, section thirteen of the Constitution.

Section 2. Whenever the Lieutenant Governor and a majority

of the Governor's Cabinet as defined herein transmit to the

General Assembly their written declaration that the Governor is

[unable to discharge] incapacitated DISABLED and incapable of

discharging the powers and duties of [his office] the Office of

Governor, the Lieutenant Governor shall immediately assume the

powers and duties of the office as Acting Governor as provided

in Article IV, section thirteen of the Constitution.

Section 3. [Thereafter] Following a declaration of

incapacitation DISABILITY under section 2 , when the Governor

transmits to the General Assembly [his] a written declaration

that no disability exists, [he] the Governor shall resume the

powers and duties of [his office] the Office of the Governor at

the expiration of four days unless within that period the

Lieutenant Governor and a majority of the Governor's Cabinet as

defined herein transmit to the General Assembly another written

declaration that the Governor is [unable to discharge]

incapacitated DISABLED and incapable of discharging the powers

and duties of [his office] the Office of Governor.

Thereupon, the General Assembly shall immediately decide the

issue, assembling within forty-eight hours for that purpose if

not in session. If the General Assembly, within twenty-one days

after receipt of the latter written declaration, or if the

General Assembly is not in session, within twenty-one days after

the General Assembly is required to assemble, determines by two-

thirds vote of each House that the Governor is [unable to

discharge] incapacitated DISABLED and incapable of discharging

the powers and duties of the [office] Office of Governor, the

Lieutenant Governor shall continue to discharge the same as

