Senate Bill 460 Printer's Number 1150
PENNSYLVANIA, September 8 - Article IV, section thirteen of the Constitution.
Section 2. Whenever the Lieutenant Governor and a majority
of the Governor's Cabinet as defined herein transmit to the
General Assembly their written declaration that the Governor is
[unable to discharge] incapacitated DISABLED and incapable of
discharging the powers and duties of [his office] the Office of
Governor, the Lieutenant Governor shall immediately assume the
powers and duties of the office as Acting Governor as provided
in Article IV, section thirteen of the Constitution.
Section 3. [Thereafter] Following a declaration of
incapacitation DISABILITY under section 2 , when the Governor
transmits to the General Assembly [his] a written declaration
that no disability exists, [he] the Governor shall resume the
powers and duties of [his office] the Office of the Governor at
the expiration of four days unless within that period the
Lieutenant Governor and a majority of the Governor's Cabinet as
defined herein transmit to the General Assembly another written
declaration that the Governor is [unable to discharge]
incapacitated DISABLED and incapable of discharging the powers
and duties of [his office] the Office of Governor.
Thereupon, the General Assembly shall immediately decide the
issue, assembling within forty-eight hours for that purpose if
not in session. If the General Assembly, within twenty-one days
after receipt of the latter written declaration, or if the
General Assembly is not in session, within twenty-one days after
the General Assembly is required to assemble, determines by two-
thirds vote of each House that the Governor is [unable to
discharge] incapacitated DISABLED and incapable of discharging
the powers and duties of the [office] Office of Governor, the
Lieutenant Governor shall continue to discharge the same as
20250SB0460PN1150 - 2 -
<--
<--
<--
<--
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.