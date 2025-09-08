PENNSYLVANIA, September 8 - § 1787. Supplemental performance reporting.

(a) Review.--In addition to any audits or financial

statements required by the Federal or State Government or a

county in this Commonwealth, the AN APPLICABLE authority shall

be subject to the following performance reporting requirements:

(1) At least once annually, the Legislative Budget and

Finance Committee shall review the procedures and audits of

the authority and produce a report on its findings.

(2) The report under subsection (b) shall be made

available to the public on the publicly accessible Internet

website of the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee.

(b) Transmission.--The Legislative Budget and Finance

Committee, in collaboration with the AN APPLICABLE authority,

shall present a report to the Transportation Committee of the

Senate and the Transportation Committee of the House of

Representatives no later than February 1 of every other year.

The report shall include the following:

(1) The progress of the authority on achieving fiscal

solvency or profitability.

(2) The usage of any funds appropriated by the

Commonwealth to the authority.

(3) Any other information the Legislative Budget and

Finance Committee deems necessary.

(c) Construction.--This section shall not be construed to

prohibit more frequent reviews of the AN APPLICABLE authority's

use of funds appropriated.

(D) DEFINITION.--AS USED IN THIS SECTION, THE TERM

"APPLICABLE AUTHORITY" MEANS A METROPOLITAN TRANSPORTATION

AUTHORITY AS DEFINED IN SECTION 1503 (RELATING TO DEFINITIONS)

AND THE LOCAL TRANSPORTATION ORGANIZATION ORGANIZED AND EXISTING

