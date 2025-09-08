Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,874 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,117 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 952 Printer's Number 1153

PENNSYLVANIA, September 8 - § 1787. Supplemental performance reporting.

(a) Review.--In addition to any audits or financial

statements required by the Federal or State Government or a

county in this Commonwealth, the AN APPLICABLE authority shall

be subject to the following performance reporting requirements:

(1) At least once annually, the Legislative Budget and

Finance Committee shall review the procedures and audits of

the authority and produce a report on its findings.

(2) The report under subsection (b) shall be made

available to the public on the publicly accessible Internet

website of the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee.

(b) Transmission.--The Legislative Budget and Finance

Committee, in collaboration with the AN APPLICABLE authority,

shall present a report to the Transportation Committee of the

Senate and the Transportation Committee of the House of

Representatives no later than February 1 of every other year.

The report shall include the following:

(1) The progress of the authority on achieving fiscal

solvency or profitability.

(2) The usage of any funds appropriated by the

Commonwealth to the authority.

(3) Any other information the Legislative Budget and

Finance Committee deems necessary.

(c) Construction.--This section shall not be construed to

prohibit more frequent reviews of the AN APPLICABLE authority's

use of funds appropriated.

(D) DEFINITION.--AS USED IN THIS SECTION, THE TERM

"APPLICABLE AUTHORITY" MEANS A METROPOLITAN TRANSPORTATION

AUTHORITY AS DEFINED IN SECTION 1503 (RELATING TO DEFINITIONS)

AND THE LOCAL TRANSPORTATION ORGANIZATION ORGANIZED AND EXISTING

20250SB0952PN1153 - 3 -

<--

<--

<--

<--

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 952 Printer's Number 1153

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more