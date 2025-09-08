Senate Bill 952 Printer's Number 1153
PENNSYLVANIA, September 8 - § 1787. Supplemental performance reporting.
(a) Review.--In addition to any audits or financial
statements required by the Federal or State Government or a
county in this Commonwealth, the AN APPLICABLE authority shall
be subject to the following performance reporting requirements:
(1) At least once annually, the Legislative Budget and
Finance Committee shall review the procedures and audits of
the authority and produce a report on its findings.
(2) The report under subsection (b) shall be made
available to the public on the publicly accessible Internet
website of the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee.
(b) Transmission.--The Legislative Budget and Finance
Committee, in collaboration with the AN APPLICABLE authority,
shall present a report to the Transportation Committee of the
Senate and the Transportation Committee of the House of
Representatives no later than February 1 of every other year.
The report shall include the following:
(1) The progress of the authority on achieving fiscal
solvency or profitability.
(2) The usage of any funds appropriated by the
Commonwealth to the authority.
(3) Any other information the Legislative Budget and
Finance Committee deems necessary.
(c) Construction.--This section shall not be construed to
prohibit more frequent reviews of the AN APPLICABLE authority's
use of funds appropriated.
(D) DEFINITION.--AS USED IN THIS SECTION, THE TERM
"APPLICABLE AUTHORITY" MEANS A METROPOLITAN TRANSPORTATION
AUTHORITY AS DEFINED IN SECTION 1503 (RELATING TO DEFINITIONS)
AND THE LOCAL TRANSPORTATION ORGANIZATION ORGANIZED AND EXISTING
