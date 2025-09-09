Telenity Rebrands DSP as Nexcera™, Advancing Intelligent Service Monetization and Orchestration

Telenity introduces Nexcera™ SMP, an AI-enhanced version of its DSP that boosts monetization, agility, and partner success in the telecom ecosystem.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Telenity has rebranded its flagship Digital Services Platform (DSP) as Nexcera™ Service Monetization Platform (SMP), underscoring its commitment to AI-driven intelligence, advanced monetization, and streamlined ecosystem orchestration for telecom operators and digital service providers.

Nexcera SMP combines precision AI insights, flexible monetization models, and cloud-native scalability to help operators unlock new revenue streams, enable dynamic service bundling, and deliver a superior partner experience. Its unified platform automates settlement, reduces operational friction, and accelerates time-to-market.

“Nexcera is more than a name change—it’s a strategic evolution,” said Kerem Irten, CMO at Telenity.

