Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,181 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 316,210 in the last 365 days.

Telenity Rebrands DSP as Nexcera™, Advancing Intelligent Service Monetization and Orchestration

Telenity introduces Nexcera™ SMP, an AI-enhanced version of its DSP that boosts monetization, agility, and partner success in the telecom ecosystem.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Telenity has rebranded its flagship Digital Services Platform (DSP) as Nexcera™ Service Monetization Platform (SMP), underscoring its commitment to AI-driven intelligence, advanced monetization, and streamlined ecosystem orchestration for telecom operators and digital service providers.
Nexcera SMP combines precision AI insights, flexible monetization models, and cloud-native scalability to help operators unlock new revenue streams, enable dynamic service bundling, and deliver a superior partner experience. Its unified platform automates settlement, reduces operational friction, and accelerates time-to-market.
“Nexcera is more than a name change—it’s a strategic evolution,” said Kerem Irten, CMO at Telenity.
Organizations can request a demo to see how Nexcera transforms digital service delivery, drives engagement, and sustains profitable growth in the competitive digital services arena.

Zulal Dulek
Telenity İletişim Sistemleri San. ve Tic. A.Ş.
media.relations@telenity.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
YouTube

Telenity Solutions and Services

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Telenity Rebrands DSP as Nexcera™, Advancing Intelligent Service Monetization and Orchestration

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more