Telenity Unveils Major Upgrade to Ooredoo Algeria’s DSP, Transforming Digital Content Monetization

BARCELONA, SPAIN, February 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Telenity, a leading provider of service monetization and consolidation platforms for telecom operators, is proud to announce a significant upgrade to its Digital Services Platform (DSP) deployed at Ooredoo Algeria. This transformation takes the platform beyond its previous role as a convergent charging system for digital content services, evolving it into a full-stack platform designed to supercharge partner ecosystem orchestration, service catalog optimization, subscription lifecycle management, and digital content monetization.

With this upgrade, Ooredoo Algeria enhances its capability to manage the entire digital services lifecycle, ensuring seamless operations and greater control while avoiding the inefficiencies commonly associated with siloed aggregator integrations. The new platform enables a frictionless digital services ecosystem by streamlining the entire partner lifecycle from onboarding to revenue settlements and provides full oversight of subscription offers and flexible recurring payments, driving service agility and customer retention.

“As digital services continue to shape the telecom landscape, operators need a comprehensive platform that not only maximizes monetization potential but also provides full control over the partner ecosystem, service catalog and customer experience,” said Kerem Irten, Chief Marketing Officer at Telenity. “This milestone reflects Telenity’s commitment to innovation and customer-focused solutions, supporting Ooredoo’s digital transformation roadmap and long-term growth.”

Telenity will work closely with Ooredoo to roll out advanced DSP capabilities in phases, ensuring a seamless transition toward a more intelligent and adaptive digital services ecosystem. These upcoming enhancements include:

- Multi-party service bundles, allowing Ooredoo to create innovative service packages that combine multiple digital offerings and core services into seamless subscription experiences, and

- Cutting-edge algorithms to boost charging success, mitigate fraud and drive purchase behavior analytics — increasing customer engagement and boosting ARPU.

By continuously evolving its DSP capabilities, Ooredoo is reinforcing its leadership in the digital services landscape. With Telenity’s expertise and technology, this partnership is setting new benchmarks for telecom-powered digital services, unlocking new revenue streams, and shaping the future of digital content monetization.

