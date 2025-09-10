Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Market 2025-2029: Unveiling Growth Developments with the Latest Updates

The Business Research Company

Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Market Through 2025?

The chemiluminescence immunoassay market has seen significant expansion in recent years, and it's projected to increase from $13.63 billion in 2024 to $14.85 billion in 2025. This translates to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. Contributing factors to the growth witnessed in the historical period include heightened emphasis on highly sensitive detection techniques, continuing integration with point-of-care testing apparatuses, a rise in demand for multiplex assay capabilities, growing usage of chemiluminescence in the field of oncology diagnostics, and an increasing prevalence of infectious diseases.

Over the next several years, the chemiluminescence immunoassay market size is projected to experience substantial growth, reaching a value of $20.64 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. This growth is expected to be driven by various factors, including rising demand for personalized medicine, the increasing use of digital health technology, significant investments in healthcare infrastructure, broadened usage in diagnosing infectious diseases, and advancements in automated central laboratory facilities. Key trends predicted for the forecast period are the enhancement of automated immunoassay platforms, the emergence of multiplex chemiluminescence immunoassay technologies, innovative point-of-care diagnostic solutions, utilization of AI in result interpretation, and increased inclusion of chemiluminescence immunoassay in personalized medical treatments.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Market?

With the increasing occurrence of transmissible diseases, it is predicted that the chemiluminescence immunoassay market will flourish. Transmissible diseases are medical conditions resulting from harmful pathogens such as bacteria, viruses, parasites, or fungi, which can directly or indirectly spread amongst individuals. The spread of these infectious diseases is escalating due to growing antimicrobial resistance, which makes standard treatments ineffective, promoting prolonged and contagious infections. Chemiluminescence immunoassays contribute to diagnosing these diseases by providing a highly sensitive and specific biomarker detection, which allows for speedy and precise identification of pathogens. This method reduces delays in diagnosis by producing fast and trustworthy results, enhancing patient care and the success of treatments. For example, the UK Health Security Agency, a government authority in the UK, reported in February 2024 that tuberculosis cases (a communicable bacterial infection primarily impacting the lungs) in England had increased to 4,850 in 2023, a 10.7% growth from 4,380 cases in 2022. Thus, the increasing prevalence of transmissible diseases is prompting the development of the chemiluminescence immunoassay market.

Which Players Dominate The Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Global Market Report 2025 include:

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Abbott Laboratories

• Danaher Corporation

• Siemens Healthineers AG

• Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.

• QuidelOrtho Corporation

• Sysmex Corporation

• Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

• Revvity Inc.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Market?

Major enterprises in the chemiluminescence immunoassay market have been focusing on advancing their product lineup, including state-of-the-art chemiluminescence immunoassay analyzers, to improve test precision, enhance throughput, and deliver quicker diagnostic outcomes across various clinical areas. These automatic chemiluminescence immunoassay analyzers use light emitted during chemical reactions to correctly detect specific biomarkers in diagnostic tests. To illustrate, Fapon Biotech Inc., a biotechnology corporation based in China, launched the Shine i8000/9000, a chemiluminescence immunoassay analyzer, in July 2023. Crafted for medium to large labs, this analyzer provides preliminary results swiftly within 10 minutes and ensures high precision, all while sporting a compact, stable, and user-friendly design. This machine boasts of a 360-degree expansive display, one-touch bulk loading for reaction cups, a dual-tube backup substrate scheme, and automatic reaction cup disposal to keep contamination to a minimum. Its comprehensive automated process limits manual input, and sophisticated algorithms augment the consistency of results, making it an optimum choice for high-volume diagnostic scenarios.

Global Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The chemiluminescence immunoassay market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Product Type: Analyzers, Kits, Reagents

2) By Sample Type: Blood, Saliva, Urine, Other Samples

3) By Technology: Chemiluminescence Enzyme Technology (CLEIA), Electrochemiluminescence Immunoassay (ECLI), Microparticle Chemiluminescence Immunoassay

4) By Application: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring, Oncology, Cardiology, Endocrinology, Infectious Disease, Autoimmune Disease, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Hospitals, Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Clinical Laboratories, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Analyzers: Fully Automated Analyzers, Semi Automated Analyzers, Portable Analyzers

2) By Kits: Detection Kits, Quantitative Kits, Qualitative Kits, Multiparameter Kits

3) By Reagents: Luminol Reagents, Isoluminol Reagents, Acridinium Ester Reagents, Other Reagents

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Market?

In 2024, North America held the dominating position in the global chemiluminescence immunoassay market. However, Asia-Pacific is predicted to witness the highest growth rate in the coming years. The Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Global Market Report 2025 covers multiple regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

