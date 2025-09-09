AmpliCircle Launches to Support Publishers in Maximizing Audience Value

AmpliCircle Agency for Publishers

KYIV, KYIV, UKRAINE, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AmpliCircle, a new agency with a singular focus on small and medium-sized digital media, officially launches today. It is founded to address a critical, unmet need in the industry: helping publishers find a healthy balance between monetization and audience loyalty in a digital world designed for everyone but them.Publishers must grow their business while also cultivating a loyal audience, yet the tools and platforms designed to help them are often built with conflicting interests. Most industry solutions, from ad platforms to managed services, are ultimately paid for by advertisers and demand partners. This conflict leaves publishers without a true advocate and forces them to manage a fragmented, complex landscape alone. As a result, their content is often undervalued, and their potential for sustainable, long-term growth is limited. This environment forces them to focus on short-term metrics like RPMs instead of building a healthy, lasting business.As AI and algorithmic changes disrupt the industry, audience loyalty is more important than ever. Failing to build these relationships will push many independent publishers out of the business, especially those who also struggle with negotiating direct sponsorships and collaborations with brands.AmpliCircle is built to be that advocate. The agency is completely independent of the advertising supply chain, ensuring no conflicts of interest. Instead of offering a one-size-fits-all solution, the team designs custom, bespoke monetization strategies that combine Ad Experience Design, Monetization Strategy, and Analytics to protect a publisher's most valuable asset: their audience.“I have been on the industry frontlines my whole life, and I have felt their pains,” Denys Titoruk, CEO and founder at AmpliCircle says, “When I started gathering more constructive feedback on what publishers were missing, it wasn't another piece of tech. It was a human partner. Thus, I decided to gather a committed team focused on integrating smart sustainable practices to cover that missing piece.”About AmpliCircleAmpliCircle is an agency for publishers that helps to build a healthier, more sustainable revenue mix — one that aligns with content, respects the audience, and supports long-term goals. They work closely with independent publishers to support them where it matters most, whether it’s helping you run smoother ad operations, improving the user experience, or finding new ways to monetize through partnerships and content.Contacts: Denys Titoruk denys@amplicircle.com

