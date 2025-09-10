Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer Market CAGR to be at 11.5% | $56.64 Billion Industry Revenue by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer Market?

In recent times, the checkpoint inhibitor refractory cancer market has witnessed rapid expansion. It is projected to increase from $32.81 billion in 2024 to $36.69 billion in 2025, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%. The historical growth is a result of higher incidence of cancer, rising understanding of checkpoint inhibitors, proliferation of cancer screenings, growth in clinical trial undertakings, and a surge in the demand for tailored treatments.

The market size for checkpoint inhibitor refractory cancers is anticipated to experience a significant expansion in the subsequent years. It is projected to reach $56.64 billion by the year 2029, with a yearly compound growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%. This potential expansion over the projected period can be credited to the increasing number of diagnoses, escalating demand for individualized treatments, broadening uses for checkpoint inhibitors, growing elderly population, and the amplified application of biomarkers in patient selection. Expectations for the projected period include progress in mixed therapies, rising use of subsequent generation checkpoint inhibitors, incorporation of Artificial Intelligence into treatment plans, oral checkpoint inhibitors and the development of custom-made cancer vaccines.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer Market?

The escalating number of cancer cases is predicted to boost the expansion of the checkpoint inhibitor refractory cancer market growth in the future. Cancer is typified by the unregulated division and proliferation of irregular cells in the body. The soaring occurrence of cancer is predominantly due to an aging populace, as extended life expectancy amplifies the chance of acquiring cancer over time. Identifying checkpoint inhibitor refractory cancer plays a crucial role in managing cancer as it allows the early identification of treatment resistance, directing doctors to swiftly alter therapy and explore other strategies that could potentially improve patient outcomes. For instance, the United Nations, a US-based intergovernmental agency, reported in February 2025 that around 2.3 million novel breast cancer cases were diagnosed in 2022, leading to 670,000 fatalities, and international projections point towards a 38% upswing in cases and a 68% surge in yearly deaths by 2050. As a result, the escalating number of cancer cases is fueling the advancement of the checkpoint inhibitor refractory cancer market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer Market?

Major players in the Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Pfizer Inc.

• Johnson & Johnson Private Limited

• Merck & Co. Inc.

• AbbVie Inc.

• Novartis International AG

• Sanofi S.A.

• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

• AstraZeneca PLC

• GlaxoSmithKline Plc

• Eli Lilly and Company

What Are The Future Trends Of The Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer Market?

Major players in the checkpoint inhibitor refractory cancer market are concentrating on the creation of innovative treatments, such as dual selective inhibitors, to minimize the possibility of drug resistance by affecting two crucial disease progression pathways. Dual selective inhibitors are substances that stop two distinct biological targets or paths simultaneously, limiting influence on unrelated paths. For example, Pliant Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in the US, publicized Interim Phase 1 Data for PLN-101095 in March 2025 for those with Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor-Refractory Advanced Solid Tumors. Initial findings from the Phase 1 trial of PLN-101095, undertaken with immune checkpoint inhibitor-refractory advanced solid tumor patients, exhibited promising early effects and a manageable safety profile. A 50% objective response rate, including verified partial responses in patients with non-small cell lung cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, and melanoma was observed in the trial at the maximum tested dose of 1,000 mg twice daily in combination with pembrolizumab, indicating significant tumor shrinkage. PLN-101095 had generally manageable side effects, with most emergent adverse events reported to be mild to moderate. The research is still ongoing, with higher dosage groups presently being recruited and more data expected by the year-end 2025.

What Segments Are Covered In The Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer Market Report?

The checkpoint inhibitor refractory cancer market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Therapy: Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors, Combination Therapies, Targeted Therapies

2) By Cancer Type: Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC), Melanoma, Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC), Head And Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma (HNSCC), Urothelial Carcinoma, Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC), Colorectal Cancer, Other Cancer Types

3) By Mechanism Of Action: Programmed Cell Death Protein (PD)-1 Inhibitors, Programmed Death-Ligand (PD)-L1 Inhibitors, Cytotoxic T-Lymphocyte–Associated Protein (CTLA)-4 Inhibitors, Other Mechanism Of Actions

4) By Administration Route: Intravenous (IV), Oral

5) By End-User: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

Subsegments:

1) By Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors (ICIs): PD-1 Inhibitors, PD-L1 Inhibitors, CTLA-4 Inhibitors

2) By Combination Therapies: Checkpoint Inhibitor + Chemotherapy, Checkpoint Inhibitor + Targeted Therapy, Checkpoint Inhibitor + Other Immunotherapies, Dual Checkpoint Inhibitor Combinations

3) By Targeted Therapies: Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors (TKIs), Monoclonal Antibodies Targeting Specific Cancer Markers

View the full checkpoint inhibitor refractory cancer market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/checkpoint-inhibitor-refractory-cancer-global-market-report

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer Market?

In the 2025 Global Market Report for Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer, North America was identified as the leading region in 2024. It is also projected that Asia-Pacific will experience the most rapid growth in the forecasted time frame. The report provides coverage for other regions as well, including Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

