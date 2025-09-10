Cardiology Stem Cells Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Cardiology Stem Cells Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Cardiology Stem Cells Market Size And Growth?

In the past few years, the cardiology stem cell market has seen significant growth. Expected to expand from $1.69 billion in 2024 to $1.86 billion in 2025, it boasts a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. The growth observed in the historic period can be attributed to the escalating prevalence of heart diseases, surging demand for regenerative therapies, the expansion of clinical trials involving cardiac stem cells, an enhanced understanding regarding cell-based cardiac treatments, and the rising success rates of preliminary stem cell interventions.

The cardiology stem cell industry is predicted to experience substantial growth in the coming years, with its market size increasing to $2.71 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 9.9%. This growth throughout the projected period is due to factors such as a rise in the acceptance of individualized medicine, augmented government financing for regenerative medicine, an escalation in chronic heart disease, the extension of stem cell production facilities, and higher approvals for cell-based cardiac therapies. Major forthcoming trends involve improvements in cardiac tissue engineering, pioneering in cell delivery systems, advancements in gene-edited stem cells, studies on 3D bioprinting for heart tissues, and the inclusion of AI in the development of stem cell therapies.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Cardiology Stem Cells Market?

The escalating occurrence of heart-related diseases is anticipated to drive the cardiology stem cell market growth in the future. These cardiovascular diseases encompass disorders related to the heart and blood vessels, including coronary artery disease, heart failure, stroke, and hypertension. This upsurge in cardiovascular diseases is attributed to an aging demographic where older adults are more susceptible to heart conditions, thereby amplifying the need for regenerative cardiac treatments. The role of cardiology stem cell therapy in this context is to offer regenerative solutions that can repair and rejuvenate damaged heart tissue through a variety of methods. For example, the National Institutes of Health (NIH), a US government agency, predicted in September 2024 that cardiovascular cases are anticipated to almost double between 2025 and 2050, taking the death toll from 20.5 million to 35.6 million. Hence, the escalating occurrence of heart-related diseases is spurring the growth of the cardiology stem cell market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Cardiology Stem Cells Market?

Major players in the Cardiology Stem Cells Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Pfizer Inc.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

• Baxter International Inc.

• Terumo Corporation

• Evotec SE

• Sana Biotechnology

• Vericel Corporation

• Takara Bio Inc.

• Orizuru Therapeutics Inc.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Cardiology Stem Cells Market In The Globe?

Key players in the cardiology stem cell market are directing their efforts towards the creation of more advanced solutions such as combined cardiac models, in a bid to catalyze progress in cardiovascular research and precision medicine. Integrated cardiac models consist of computational or mathematical structures that incorporate various heart-related physiological, anatomical, and biochemical elements to replicate its complete function and behavior. In January 2025, for example, Ncardia BV, a biotech firm based in the Netherlands, released Ncyte Heart in a Box, a revolutionary 3D microtissue system for the heart, aimed to bolster drug discovery, disease modeling, and safety screening within the field of cardiology. The platform successfully incorporates high-purity hiPSC-derived cardiac cells into a functional microtissue layout, thus enhancing its relevance and predictive capability for therapeutic development. This system encourages applications in heart development research, toxicity testing, and the promotion of personalized medicine approaches.

How Is The Cardiology Stem Cells Market Segmented?

The cardiology stem cells market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Product: Mesenchymal Stem Cells, Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells, Embryonic Stem Cells, Cardiac Stem Cells, Adipose-Derived Stem Cells, Bone Marrow-Derived Stem Cells

2) By Technology: Traditional Electric Vaporization Technology, Advanced Control Technology, Smart Vaporization Systems, Energy-Efficient Vaporizers

3) By Delivery Method: Intravenous Injection, Intracoronary Injection, Intramuscular Injection, Transendocardial Injection, Direct Surgical Delivery

4) By Application: Myocardial Infarction, Congestive Heart Failure, Ischemic Cardiomyopathy, Cardiac Regeneration Post-Surgery, Arrhythmia And Conduction Disorders, Pediatric Congenital Heart Diseases

5) By End-User: Hospitals, Research Institutes, Biotechnology Companies, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Mesenchymal Stem Cells: Autologous Mesenchymal Stem Cells, Allogeneic Mesenchymal Stem Cells, Expanded Mesenchymal Stem Cells, Genetically Modified Mesenchymal Stem Cells

2) By Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells: Human Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells, Mouse Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells, Cardiomyocyte Derived Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells, Neural Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells

3) By Embryonic Stem Cells: Human Embryonic Stem Cells, Mouse Embryonic Stem Cells, Primed Embryonic Stem Cells, Naive Embryonic Stem Cells

4) By Cardiac Stem Cells: Resident Cardiac Stem Cells, Exogenous Cardiac Stem Cells, Clonally Derived Cardiac Stem Cells, Transcription Factor Induced Cardiac Stem Cells

5) By Adipose Derived Stem Cells: Autologous Adipose Derived Stem Cells, Allogeneic Adipose Derived Stem Cells, Stromal Vascular Fraction Derived Stem Cells, Expanded Adipose Derived Stem Cells

6) By Bone Marrow Derived Stem Cells: Hematopoietic Stem Cells, Mesenchymal Stem Cells From Bone Marrow, Endothelial Progenitor Cells, Mononuclear Cells From Bone Marrow

View the full cardiology stem cells market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cardiology-stem-cells-global-market-report

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Cardiology Stem Cells Market?

In the Cardiology Stem Cells Global Market Report 2025, North America held the highest market share in 2024, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow the fastest in the projected timeline. The report encloses analysis of regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Cardiology Stem Cells Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

