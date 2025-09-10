Central Nervous System Therapeutics Market to Reach USD $190.07 Billion by 2029 at 8.9% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Central Nervous System Therapeutics Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Central Nervous System Therapeutics Market In 2025?

The therapeutics of the central nervous system market size has been on a robust growth trajectory in the last few years. The market, which is expected to stand at $123.53 billion in 2024, is projected to expand to $134.99 billion in 2025 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. Factors leading to the growth in the preceding period include a spike in neurological disorders, growing awareness about mental health, an increase in research and development initiatives, surging demand for personalized medication, and a rise in trade accords.

Forecasting robust growth in the coming years, the central nervous system therapeutics market is projected to inflate to $190.07 billion in 2029, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. This anticipated expansion during the forecast period is credited to factors such as rise in CNS disorders, heightened emphasis on therapeutics development, increased incidents of diseases like Alzheimer's, surge in the aging populace, and a growing need for effective treatment options. Key evolving trends for the forecast period include the introduction of artificial intelligence in diagnosis, progress in the creation of antidepressant medications, enhanced drug delivery systems, breakthroughs in neurology, and the identification of biomarkers.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Central Nervous System Therapeutics Market?

The escalating incidence of mental health conditions is anticipated to drive the expansion of the central nervous system therapeutics market. Mental health conditions encompass a broad spectrum of disorders that impact an individual's cognition, emotion, behavior, or mood, including depression, anxiety disorders, schizophrenia, and bipolar disorder. The upsurge of such conditions can be attributed to the growing exposure to chronic stress, which can impair emotional regulation, diminish coping strategies, and lead to disorders like anxiety, depression, and burnout. Central Nervous System (CNS) therapeutics aid in addressing these mental health disorders by focusing on brain chemicals and neural pathways that mediate mood, behavior, and cognition. In an example from December 2025, a report by Bristol City Council, a UK-based local government authority, indicated that there were 66,815 patients aged 18 and above on GP practice depression registers in Bristol in 2022/23, showing a 6.0% increase from 2021/22. Hence, the growing incidence of mental health disorders is fueling the development of the central nervous system therapeutics market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Central Nervous System Therapeutics Industry?

Major players in the Central Nervous System Therapeutics Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Biogen Inc.

• Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co Ltd.

• UCB S.A.

• Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc

• Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

• Biohaven Ltd.

• Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

• Neumora Therapeutics Inc.

• Cerevel Therapeutics LLC

• Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Central Nervous System Therapeutics Market?

The central nervous system therapeutics market key players are concentrating their efforts on creating novel solutions like capsid engineering to improve targeted gene delivery, therapeutic efficacy, and penetration of the blood-brain barrier for better management of neurological conditions. Capsid engineering involves the alteration and enhancement of the protein shell or capsid of viral vectors, often adeno-associated viruses (AAVs), utilized in gene therapy procedures. For example, Coave Therapeutics S.A., a biotech firm based in France, unveiled coAAV CSF 01 in May 2025, an innovative adeno-associated virus (AAV) for CNS delivery via their unique ALIGATER platform. This invention demonstrated a marked improvement in transduction efficiency and safety in comparison to AAV9. When administered through intracisternal magna and intracerebroventricular methods, coAAV-CSF-01 accomplished 100 times greater transgene expression in the cortex and 10,000 times higher expression in the hippocampus at an equal dosage. Notably, similar expression levels to AAV9 were achieved with only one-fifth of the dose, indicating its superior potency. The vector also demonstrated a remarkable reduction in off-target expression in peripheral organs like the liver, while keeping a positive safety profile, including intact peripheral nerve integrity. These findings suggest an enhanced potential of the vector in improving CNS gene therapy results with greater precision and reduced systemic risk.

What Segments Are Covered In The Central Nervous System Therapeutics Market Report?

The central nervous system therapeutics market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Drug Class: Anesthetics, Anticonvulsants, Antiemetics, Central Nervous System (CNS) Stimulants, Pain Relievers, Other Drug Classes

2) By Disease: Neurovascular Diseases, Mental Health, Degenerative Disorders, Genetic Diseases, Substance Abuse Disorders, Autoimmune And Inflammatory Diseases, Central Nervous System (CNS) Trauma, Infectious Diseases, Central Nervous System (CNS) Cancer, Other Diseases

3) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Other Distribution Channels

4) By Application: Hospital, Clinic, Homecare, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Anesthetics: General Anesthetics, Local Anesthetics, Dissociative Anesthetics, Inhalation Anesthetics, Intravenous Anesthetics

2) By Anticonvulsants: Sodium Channel Blockers, GABA Enhancers, Calcium Channel Blockers, SV2A Modulators, Mixed Mechanism Agents

3) By Antiemetics: Serotonin 5-HT3 Antagonists, Dopamine Antagonists, Neurokinin-1 (NK1) Receptor Antagonists, Antihistamines, Cannabinoids

4) By Central Nervous System (CNS) Stimulants: Amphetamines, Methylphenidates, Modafinil and Armodafinil, Caffeine-Based Stimulants, Xanthine Derivatives

5) By Pain Relievers: Opioid Analgesics, Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs), Antidepressants for Neuropathic Pain, Anticonvulsants for Pain Relief, Topical Agents

6) By Other Drug Classes: Antipsychotics, Antidepressants, Muscle Relaxants, Sedatives and Hypnotics, Neuroprotective Agents





Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Central Nervous System Therapeutics Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for central nervous system therapeutics. The region expected to experience the most rapid growth in the forecast period is Asia-Pacific. The report covers various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

