Fast Guard Service Launches First-of-Its-Kind Security Guard App — Now Available in New York City

Fast Guard Logo Fast Guard App on the phone

Fast Guard Service launches app in New York City, giving 24/7 instant access to armed, unarmed, fire watch, and event security guards.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fast Guard Service, a nationwide leader in private security, has launched the Fast Guard App, the first mobile application built by a security guard company to provide armed guards, unarmed guards, fire watch patrols, and event security services — available 24/7, 365 days a year.

For more than a decade, Fast Guard Service has delivered over one million guard hours across the U.S., securing businesses, public events, and private clients. With the release of the Fast Guard App, New Yorkers in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, and beyond can now order trusted protection at their fingertips.

“New York is a city that never sleeps — and neither does the need for security. Our app makes it faster and easier than ever for businesses, event organizers, and residents to secure professional guards whenever they need them,” said Roderick Payne, President of Fast Guard Service.

The app is designed for:

Corporate offices & financial institutions requiring reliable armed protection.

Event planners & venues hosting concerts, conferences, and private gatherings.

Property managers & contractors needing overnight fire watch and site security.

High-profile individuals & VIPs seeking discreet executive protection.

The Fast Guard App is available for download now on both iOS and Android, giving New York immediate access to on-demand security services.

About Fast Guard Service

Fast Guard Service is a nationwide leader in private security solutions. With over one million guard hours served and operations across all 50 states, FGS provides armed and unarmed security guards, fire watch services, event security, and executive protection. Known for its reliability and rapid response, Fast Guard Service is trusted by businesses, organizations, and individuals nationwide.

Media Contact

Fast Guard Service

📞 (844) 254-8273

✉️ sales@fastguardservice.com

🌐 www.fastguardservice.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.