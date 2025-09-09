Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo Announces 41st National Championship Finals in Maryland

BPIR Team Roping Heeler and Bronc Riding 2025 Finalists BPIR 2025 Bull Riding & Bull Dogging Finalists BPIR 2025 Ladies Breakaway and Barrel Racing Finalists BPIR 2025 Ladies Steer Undecorating and Tiedown Roping Finalists BPIR 2025 Jr. Barrel Racing and PeeWee Barrel Racing Finalists

Three SOLD OUT Performances, More Than $200,000 in Cash & Prizes, and the Best in Black Rodeo Culture

UPPER MARLBORO, MD, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo (BPIR) the nation’s only touring African American rodeo association proudly announces its 41st National Championship Finals, returning bigger and more electrifying than ever.

The excitement takes over The Show Place Arena (14900 Pennsylvania Ave., Upper Marlboro, MD 20772) with three SOLD OUT performances, where the best in Black rodeo culture comes alive and the 2025 BPIR World Champions will be crowned.

With over $200,000 in cash and prizes at stake, the nation’s top ten Black cowboys and cowgirls will battle it out in world-class rodeo action, including Ranch Bronc Riding, Ladies Steer Undecorating & Breakaway, Bulldogging, Tie-Down Roping, Ladies/Junior/Peewee Barrel Racing, Bull Riding, and the newly added Team Roping event. The competition will be fierce, the stakes high, and the energy unforgettable.

BPIR Rodeo Performance Schedule:

• Friday, September 19 – 10:00 AM | Rodeo for Kidz Sake

• Friday, September 19 – 7:30 PM | BPIR Open Performance

• Saturday, September 20 – 1:00 PM | National Championship Finals – 1st Performance

• Saturday, September 20 – 7:30 PM | National Championship Finals – Final Performance

“For more than four decades, the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo has been dedicated to preserving and showcasing the legacy of the Black cowboy and cowgirl,” said Valeria Howard Cunningham, President & CEO of BPIR. “The National Championship Finals are the pinnacle of our season—a celebration of athleticism, culture, and history that inspires the next generation. We’re proud to carry this tradition forward and share it with the world as we crown our 2025 BPIR World Champions.”

The festivities kick off Friday morning with Rodeo for Kidz Sake, a special educational showcase presented by BPIR and the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo Foundation (BPIRF). More than 2,700 elementary and middle school students from Prince George’s County, Baltimore, and Washington, DC will experience the thrills of rodeo while learning about the historic contributions of Black cowboys and cowgirls to the American West.

Adding to the excitement, BPIR introduces Soul Country Music Star (SCMS) entertainment throughout the weekend:

• Friday & Saturday Night Pre-Shows | Featuring Kirk Jay, 2024 SCMS Winner.

• Saturday Afternoon (Before Matinee Performance) | DC/Maryland SCMS Regional Competition, where four contestants Jay Friday, Jovon Newman, Everett Stora, and Amber Otto will compete for a spot in the SCMS Grand Finale in Hollywood, CA. Finalists will battle for a $10,000 cash prize, exclusive gifts, and national recognition. Fans can follow the journey at www.soulcountrymusic.com.

The BPIR 2025 National Championship Finals weekend promises a thrilling new chapter in BPIR’s history, cementing its reputation as “The Greatest Show on Dirt!” For more information, visit: www.billpickettrodeo.com or call 303-373-1246

About the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo (BPIR): Founded in 1984 by Lu Vason, the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo is the nation’s longest-running African American touring rodeo. Created to honor the legacy of legendary cowboy Bill Pickett, BPIR showcases the history, culture, and contributions of Black cowboys and cowgirls, while providing a national platform for today’s top Black rodeo athletes.

About the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo Foundation (BPIRF): The Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo Foundation is the nonprofit arm of the BPIR, dedicated to preserving the legacy of African American cowboys and cowgirls while empowering future generations. Through educational programming, scholarships, youth engagement, and community partnerships, the Foundation promotes cultural pride, leadership development, and opportunities both in and beyond the rodeo arena.

About Soul Country Music™ Star (SCMS): The Soul Country Music™ Star talent competition, executive produced by Margo Wade LaDrew president of Wade & Associates Group, in association with the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo, is now in its second season, expanding to five regional cities. With country roots and diverse beats, the competition celebrates the rich tapestry of soul in country music, honoring the contributions of Black Country Music artists, and providing a platform for talent to break into the country music industry. Regional winners receive an all-expense paid trip to the SCMS National Finals in Hollywood, where contestants compete for a $10,000 cash prize, exclusive gifts, and the chance to become the next Soul Country Music™ Star.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.