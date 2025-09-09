60 Days to Go: Riyadh Ready to Host the Islamic Solidarity Games 2025

Chairman of the Supreme Organizing Committee, HH Prince Fahad bin Jalawi, with members of the ISSA during their visit to the Athletes' Village of ISG 2025 The Islamic Solidarity Games (ISG Riyadh 2025) Mascot

Saudi Arabia is fully prepared to host our brothers and sisters from 57 nations.” — HH Prince Fahad bin Jalawi, Chairman of the Supreme Organising Committee

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With just 60 days remaining until the opening ceremony, anticipation is building for the 6th edition of the Islamic Solidarity Games , set to take place in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The multi-sport event will gather elite athletes from 57 countries across the Islamic world, competing in a record 23 sports, staged at world-class venues across Riyadh.The Islamic Solidarity Games stand as the third largest multi-sport event globally, following only the Olympic Games and the Asian Games, underscoring their significance in uniting the sporting talents of the Islamic world.Saudi Arabia continues to strengthen its role as a global sports hub, having successfully hosted a wide array of international sporting events in recent years. The Kingdom also has the honour of being the birthplace of the Islamic Solidarity Games, having hosted the inaugural edition in 2005.HH Prince Fahad bin Jalawi, Chairman of the Supreme Organising Committee, affirmed the Kingdom’s readiness to welcome athletes, officials, and fans from across the Islamic world: “Saudi Arabia is fully prepared to host our brothers and sisters from 57 nations. This gathering reflects the Kingdom’s commitment to unity in the Islamic world, and to providing an ideal platform where athletes can compete, connect, and inspire future generations.”Sports ProgrammeAthletes will compete across 23 sports, including two para disciplines, with camel racing and eSports making their debut at the Games:Sports:● Handball● Basketball 3x3● Swimming● Fencing● Athletics● Muay Thai● Taekwondo● Volleyball● Camel Racing (debut)● Table Tennis● Karate● Wrestling● Futsal● Weightlifting● Judo● Duathlon● Equestrian● Boxing● Wushu● E-Sport (debut)● Jiu-JitsuPara Sports:● Para Weightlifting● Para AthleticsVenuesCompetitions and activities will be staged at landmark venues across Riyadh, each selected to provide an outstanding experience for athletes and spectators alike:● Princess Nourah University – home to the Athlete’s Village● Boulevard City● Prince Faisal bin Fahd Olympic Complex● Al Janadriyah● Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium (Al Malaz)All-Time Medal RankingsSince their inception in 2005, the Islamic Solidarity Games have produced memorable moments of sporting excellence. Turkey leads the all-time medal standings with 237 gold medals and a total of 643 medals overall. They are followed by Iran, which has collected 118 golds and 321 medals in total, and Azerbaijan, with 114 golds and 298 medals. Uzbekistan ranks fourth with 66 gold medals, while Indonesia comes next with 56. Egypt and Morocco share the same overall tally of 146 medals, though Egypt edges ahead with 46 golds compared to Morocco’s 40. Kazakhstan follows closely with 42 gold medals, while the host nation Saudi Arabia sits ninth with 37 gold medals and a total of 111. Completing the top ten is Malaysia, with 33 golds and 97 medals overall.

