Award-Winning Writer, Comedian and Filmmaker Dylan Brody Joins the International Order of Fantastic Professionals (IOFP)

Dylan Brody International Order of Fantastic Professionals (IOFP)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dylan Brody , a prolific author, comedian, and award-winning playwright, comes to IOFP with a multifaceted career history that bridges stand-up comedy, literary storytelling, filmmaking, publishing, and martial arts mastery. From his international comedy solo show Dylan Brody’s Driving Hollywood to his web series The Corona Dialogues, Brody continues to push the boundaries of narrative performance. Brody’s work has been featured on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, NPR affiliates, A&E, FOX, Showtime, and in progressive media, including The Huffington Post and Daily Kos. Brody has authored multiple critically acclaimed books, won the Stanley Drama Award, and continues to shape the cultural landscape. Most recently, his film YOU ARE HERE: a Dylan Brody Project swept the indie festival circuit, taking dozens of awards and screenings around the world. It streams on the Circuit Cinema service, specializing in art films.Brody’s long-form storytelling specials highlight his evolving exploration of wit and wordplay. Thinking Allowed, his most current work and the first to incorporate original songs in his live performance, currently books evenings and weekends around the country, and earlier productions include Corner of Starbucks and Christopher Street, More Arts/Less Martial, and The Wereshmuck: Transformations of a Moron.The International Order of Fantastic Professionals (IOFP) is thrilled to welcome Dylan Brody as the newest member of its global fellowship of visionary leaders. In recognition of his extraordinary contributions to the arts and his unique ability to blend humor with depth, Brody has been named the recipient of the 2025 Pen and Punchline Award."I'm honored and frankly delighted to be joining the IOFP," said Brody. “To be recognized by an organization that celebrates both excellence and purpose feels like a rare and beautiful validation. I look forward to contributing to this community of world-changers and occasionally making them laugh until they cry. Or pee. The loss of fluid is important to me.”Through his company, Active Voice Productions, he not only creates original work but also mentors and uplifts fellow creatives through workshops, coaching, and ghostwriting services.“Dylan Brody is a master craftsman of language, comedy, and emotional truth. His voice is not only clever and compelling, but also deeply human. His presence will inspire creativity, spark innovation, and bring a welcome infusion of humor to our already dynamic collective,” said Dr. Allen Lycka , president and CEO of the International Order of Fantastic Professionals.For more information about Dylan Brody and his extensive body of work, visit https://www.dylanbrody.com . Learn about working with him directly by visiting: https://activevoiceproductions.com About the IOFP:The International Order of Fantastic Professionals (IOFP) is a prestigious global network of innovators, leaders, and creators united by a shared mission to drive meaningful change. Through recognition, collaboration, and community, IOFP empowers members to elevate their work and amplify their impact across industries and borders.For more information on IOFP initiatives, contact:Tami McCalla, Director of OperationsEmail: Tami@fantasticprofessionals.comMedia inquiries contact:Lynette HoyEmail: lynette@firetalkerpr.com

