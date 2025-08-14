Dr. Allen Lycka Selected for One of Jack Canfield’s Final “Success Today” Interviews

Dr. Allen Lycka and Jack Canfield

Honored Guest to Appear in Beverly Hills for Exclusive Filming and Prestigious EXPY® Award

It’s an incredible honor to be part of Jack Canfield’s final season; his work has inspired millions, and to be recognized alongside him — and to receive the EXPY® Award — is truly humbling.” — Dr. Allen Lycka

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Internationally renowned life coach, speaker , and bestselling author Dr. Allen Lycka has been selected for one of the final interviews with success icon Jack Canfield on the acclaimed TV program Success Today. This exclusive appearance comes as part of the show’s final season, marking a historic moment in the program’s legacy.On September 5, 2025, Dr. Lycka will walk the red carpet at the iconic Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, to receive the prestigious EXPYAward during the celebrated Golden Gala Awards. The event will be captured by an EmmyAward-winning production crew, with footage of Dr. Lycka’s award presentation, red carpet interview, and stage walk professionally edited for national distribution.“It’s an incredible honor to be part of Jack Canfield’s final season,” said Dr. Lycka. “His work has inspired millions, and to be recognized alongside him — and to receive the EXPYAward — is truly humbling.”The Beverly Hills media week will include:- Filming with Jack Canfield for Success Today on September 3- EXPYAward Gala and red carpet interviews on September 5- Networking receptions with top leaders, influencers, and media personalities- This milestone aligns with Dr. Lycka’s continued mission to inspire transformation through his FAST Method, a proven framework that has helped thousands reclaim their lives after crisis.The Success Today interview will air nationally on ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX affiliates, and will also be available on The Success NetworkYouTube channel in September.Dr. Lycka is a leading transformational coach, speaker, and co-author of multiple bestselling books, including The Secrets to Living a Fantastic Life. Known for his engaging stage presence and life-changing programs, he has been featured in major media worldwide. Learn more at https://www.dralspeaks.com or visit https://www.drallenlycka.com For more information, contact:Tami McCalla at tami@lycka.caMedia inquiries contact:Lynette@firetalkerpr.com

