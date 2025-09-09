Krown Technologies Secures USD $400,000 Strategic Investment from Quantum eMotion America

QeM & Krown Logos

Partnership strengthens mission to deliver the world’s most secure blockchain ecosystem.

MONROE, LA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Krown Technologies, Inc. (“Krown Network”), the world’s first, largest, and most rewarding quantum-secured blockchain ecosystem, today announced it has received a USD $400,000 investment from Quantum eMotion America, Inc. (“QeM America”), a subsidiary of Quantum eMotion Corp. (QeM). The financing is structured as a convertible debenture, providing QeM America with the right to convert its investment into equity in Krown.

Strategic Significance

• Deepened Collaboration: This investment builds on the strong strategic partnership between Krown and QeM, bringing together Krown’s Layer-1 blockchain innovation with QeM’s expertise in quantum cybersecurity.

• Fuel for Growth: The agreement arrives at a pivotal moment in Krown’s trajectory as the company advances multiple ecosystem launches, including Krown Blockchain, $KROWN Coin, KrownHub, and final development of the Qastle Quantum Encrypted Hot Wallet.

• Securing the Future: With blockchain, tokenized assets, and decentralized finance accelerating globally, this partnership positions both companies at the forefront of delivering secure digital infrastructure.

Executive Commentary

“This investment validates our mission to create the most secure and rewarding blockchain ecosystem in the world. QeM America’s support strengthens our ability to combine blockchain innovation with quantum-grade cybersecurity, setting a new industry standard for digital asset protection. It also allows us to finalize the development of Qastle, our Quantum Encrypted Hot Wallet, which will redefine how users securely interact with digital assets,” said James Stephens, Founder & CEO of Krown Technologies, Inc.

“We believe this collaboration marks the beginning of a new era of trust, resilience, and innovation for blockchain and DeFi users everywhere,” Stephens added.

About Krown Technologies

Krown Technologies, Inc. is a U.S.-based blockchain innovator leading the Camelot Ecosystem, which unites more than 20 products and utilities under a Layer-1 Proof-of-Stake blockchain. Krown combines real-world rewards with quantum-grade protection through partnerships with leading quantum cybersecurity firms, delivering unmatched resilience against evolving threats.

Website: https://krown.network

Slogan: What’s In Your Bag?®

About Quantum eMotion (QeM)

Quantum eMotion Corp. is a Canadian deep-tech company advancing quantum-safe cybersecurity solutions. Leveraging its patented electron-tunneling QRNG technology, QeM delivers Entropy-as-a-Service (EaaS) and integrated solutions for blockchain, digital health, and critical infrastructure sectors.



