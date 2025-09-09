Chuwi Innovates at IFA 2025 with High Acclaim and Active Engagement from Global Customers

CHUWI booth in IFA CHUWI CHUWI appears on IFA branding board

HK, HONG KONG, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global consumer electronics showcase—IFA—recently kicked off grandly in Berlin, Germany. Chuwi Innovation and Technology (hereinafter referred to as “Chuwi”), a globally renowned laptop manufacturer, made a impressive appearance with a range of new products. The exhibition space saw a continuous flow of visitors, with both existing and new customers flocking to the booth, creating a lively atmosphere for exchanges and fully reflecting the market’s strong interest and recognition of Chuwi’s products.The highly anticipated AuBox Mini PC, a versatile and high-performance mini gaming computer, offers multiple configuration options. The new model is equipped with an AMD Ryzen 7 8745HS processor, 32GB DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB PCIe SSD, delivering outstanding speed and energy efficiency. Since its launch, the product has achieved robust sales performance, exceeding market expectations and earning widespread user acclaim. For detailed product information, visit: https://www.chuwi.com/product/items/chuwi-aubox-8745.html During the event, Chuwi also previewed its new AIPC product—the Aubox-Ai365, showcasing the company’s latest breakthrough in deeply integrating AI with hardware. This product goes beyond merely adding AI as a buzzword; it systematically incorporates artificial intelligence capabilities into core user scenarios. Powered by the Ryzen AI 9 365 processor, users can efficiently run various large AI models locally without relying on cloud services. This enables advanced functions such as real-time multilingual voice transcription and translation, intelligent document creation and summarization, AI image generation and editing, and personalized workflow automation, significantly enhancing work efficiency and creative flexibility. The preview attracted extensive inquiries and positive feedback from on-site customers and partners.The successful participation at IFA 2024 has not only strengthened Chuwi’s competitive edge in the global PC market but also provided deeper insights into customer needs through face-to-face interactions, laying a more solid foundation for accelerating its expansion into the international AIPC market.About CHUWI:Founded in 2004, CHUWI is a global technology brand committed to providing innovative, high-quality electronic products at affordable prices, making technology accessible and enjoyable for everyone. The company adheres to the philosophy of "Smart Technology, Smart Life," continuously innovating and pushing boundaries to provide users with unprecedented digital experiences at prices that won't break the bank. To learn more about CHUWI and its range of products, please visit www.chuwi.com Images:Hyperlink for AuBox: https://www.chuwi.com/product/items/chuwi-aubox-8745.html Contact UsLihua YangCHUWI INNOVATION AND TECHNOLOGY(SHENZHEN) CO., LTDEmail: chuwi@chuwi.comVisit us on social media:Facebook: facebook.com/chuwidotcomX: twitter.com/chuwidotcomLinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/chuwi-innoInstagram: instagram.com/ChuwiGlobalYouTube: youtube.com/@ChuwiOfficialTikTok: tiktok.com/@chuwius

CHUWI Presents at IFA 2025

