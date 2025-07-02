CHUWI has unveiled the latest addition to its CoreBook X lineup—a performance-driven 14-inch 2K laptop powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 7430U

Founded in 2004, CHUWI is a global technology brand committed to providing innovative, high-quality electronic products at affordable prices” — Chuwi

HK, HK, CHINA, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CHUWI Launches CoreBook X 7430U 14" 2K Laptop with AMD Ryzen 5 7430U , 16GB RAM, and 512GB Storage.CHUWI, a global leader in innovative laptops, has unveiled the latest addition to its CoreBook X lineup—a performance-driven 14-inch 2K laptop powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 7430U . Designed for work, play, and casual gaming, the upgraded CoreBook X 7430U combines stunning visuals, high-speed performance, and enhanced connectivity in a sleek and portable chassis.Now equipped with a USB-C charging port (replacing the previous DC port), the CoreBook X 7430U offers greater convenience and compatibility for modern workflows. This ultra-slim laptop is now available on CHUWI's official website.Stunning Visuals with a 2K DisplayThe CHUWI CoreBook X 7430U comes with a vivid 14-inch 2160×1440 IPS panel boasting a 3:2 aspect ratio and 100% sRGB color gamut—perfect for productivity, media consumption, and creative projects.Powered by AMD Ryzen 5 7430UAt its heart lies the AMD Ryzen 5 7430U, a 6-core/12-thread processor with a max boost clock up to 4.3 GHz. Combined with integrated AMD Radeon Graphics, the laptop offers smooth multitasking, fast rendering, and reliable performance for everyday computing and light creative workloads.High-Speed Memory and Expandable StorageWith 16GB DDR4 dual-channel memory and a 512GB PCIe SSD, the CoreBook X 7430U breezes through demanding tasks. Users can expand RAM up to 64GB and upgrade storage via the M.2 2280 SSD slot, supporting both SATA 3 and PCIe 3.0×4 drives. Upgrades are made easy with a detachable bottom cover.Comprehensive I/O and Fast ConnectivityEquipped with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, the CoreBook X 7430U ensures fast and stable wireless connections. Its port array includes: dual USB-C ports, dual USB 3.0 ports, an HDMI port, a microSD card slot, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Whether you're connecting peripherals, presenting on external displays, or transferring files, the CoreBook X 7430U has you covered.Sleek, Lightweight, and EfficientWeighing just 1.4kg and measuring 17.25mm thin, the CoreBook X 7430U is ideal for on-the-go productivity. The 46.2Wh battery ensures extended use between charges, while the 65W USB-C PD power adapter powers the device up to 50% in just one hour and fully recharges it in approximately 2.5 hours. An advanced cooling system keeps the laptop running at peak performance even under pressure.Windows 11 Pre-InstalledPre-installed with Windows 11, the CoreBook X 7430U offers faster boot times, improved battery efficiency, and enhanced security, ensuring a seamless user experience.The CHUWI CoreBook X 7430U is the ultimate choice for users seeking a powerful, portable, and affordable 2K laptop. This versatile budget-friendly device is perfect for work, play, and casual gaming—delivering smooth performance for popular online titles and everyday tasks alike. Now available at an accessible price point, the CoreBook X 7430U offers unbeatable value in a sleek, high-resolution package. Get yours now on CHUWI's official website.SpecificationsModel CoreBook X 7430UOperating System Windows 11 HomeDisplay 14-inch, 2K (2160×1440) IPS, 3:2CPU "AMD Ryzen 5 7430U(6 Cores, 12 Threads, 16MB L3 Cache, up to 4.3 GHz)"GPU AMD Radeon GraphicsMemory "16GB DDR4 3200MHz(Dual-channel SO-DIMM Slots, Expandable up to 64GB)"Storage "512GB PCIe SSD(1× M.2 2280 SSD Slot, Compatible with SATA 3 or PCIe 3.0*4)"Battery 46.2 Wh (11.55V/4000mAh)I/O Ports "1× USB 3.0 Type-C Port (Full-featured)2× USB 3.0 Type-A Ports1× HDMI 1.4 Port1× 3.5mm Audio Jack1× TF Card Slot (Support up to 128GB TF Card)1× USB 2.0 Type-C Port (PD Charging/Data Transfer)"Wireless Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2Webcam 1 MP Front CameraPower Adapter 65W USB-C PD Power AdapterSize 310 × 229.5 × 17.25 mmWeight About 1400gAbout CHUWI:Founded in 2004, CHUWI is a global technology brand committed to providing innovative, high-quality electronic products at affordable prices, making technology accessible and enjoyable for everyone. The company adheres to the philosophy of "Smart Technology, Smart Life," continuously innovating and pushing boundaries to provide users with unprecedented digital experiences at prices that won't break the bank. To learn more about CHUWI and its range of products, please visit www.chuwi.com

Meet the All-New CHUWI CoreBook X 7430U 14" 2K Laptop | Ryzen 5 7430U | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | Win11

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.