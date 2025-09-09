CTO Regional Tourism Youth Congress Returns at SOTIC 2025 in Barbados

Sharon Banfield-Bovell, CTO’s Director of Resource Mobilization and Development

BRIDGETOWN, BARBADOS, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The highly anticipated Regional Tourism Youth Congress, organized by the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) in collaboration with the Barbados Ministry of Tourism and International Transport and Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc., will return this year as a major highlight of the State of the Tourism Industry Conference (SOTIC), taking place in Barbados.The Youth Congress, one of CTO’s signature developmental initiatives, brings together students aged 14 to 17 from across the region, each serving as a “Junior Minister/Commissioner of Tourism”.This year’s participants, representing 16 CTO member countries and territories, will present their research and innovative perspectives on the future of Caribbean tourism. The spirited exchanges, set for October 2, are designed to foster critical thinking, communication skills, and a deeper understanding of the sector while providing delegates with a glimpse into the vision of the next generation.Sharon Banfield-Bovell, CTO’s Director of Resource Mobilization and Development, stated that the Youth Congress and its preceding events serve a critical function in educating the next generation about tourism's considerable impact on the region. “This initiative transcends a simple competition,” she explained. “It represents a fundamental pathway to developing future tourism advocates and innovators who will help define the trajectory of the Caribbean tourism sector.”In addition to competing, students will participate in the broader conference program, including a Tourism Youth Congress Master Class led by Ed Limon, Cofounder and CEO of Winged Whale Media — an award-winning XR/AI studio recognized for its pioneering work in immersive media and virtual tourism innovation. They will also benefit from another key session, “Level Up: A Teen Career Launchpad Workshop for Work, Life & Leadership”, facilitated by Davina Layne of Your Corporate Image.Last year, in the Cayman Islands, Keyana Warner of Nevis captured the top honor at the 20th CTO Tropical Shipping Regional Tourism Youth Congress, impressing judges and delegates alike with her insights and delivery. This year’s competition promises to be equally dynamic, with young leaders ready to showcase their passion for shaping the region’s most vital industry.A total of 16 countries and territories will be represented in the 2025 Youth Congress:AnguillaAntigua & BarbudaBahamasBarbadosBritish Virgin IslandsCayman IslandsDominicaGrenadaJamaicaNevisSaint LuciaSt. EustatiusSt. KittsSt. Vincent & the GrenadinesTobagoU.S. Virgin IslandsThe Congress is sponsored and supported by Breeze Travel Solutions, Carnival Corporation & plc, Caribbean Media Exchange (CMEx), Marketplace Excellence (MPE), and Winged Whale Media. It continues to serve as an important platform for empowering young Caribbean citizens, offering them exposure, mentorship and the opportunity to play a role in shaping the region’s tourism narrative.For more information about the conference, taking place September 30 to October 3 at the Hilton Barbados Resort, visit https://sotic.onecaribbean.org

