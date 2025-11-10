CHERIE ANDREA HAMILTON INVITES READERS ON A GLOBAL, TIME-BENDING QUEST IN NEW FANTASY, ‘NOTTI PINE AND THE DREAMTIME’

Book Cover Author Cherie Andrea Hamilton

"To Awaken Spiritual Values of Love and Care"

DULUTH, MN, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author and Creative Writer Cherie Andrea Hamilton announces the release of Notti Pine and the Dreamtime, a captivating new literary work. The story follows young Notti as she discovers her family's ancient secret: the ability to travel through a magical portal known as the Dreamtime, where she embarks on a mission to safeguard spiritual truths across different eras and cultures.This ambitious book, which features time travel to diverse cultures, is an exploration of universal values centered around unselfish love, courage, and the essential spiritual connection between generations.“This book wishes to awaken an awareness of the spiritual in young readers, emphasizing the importance of values like love, care, consideration for others, courtesy, helpfulness, courage, loyalty, and connectedness between elders and youth,” says Hamilton.About the Book:Notti Pine and the Dreamtime introduces readers to Notti, a girl who begins a surprising education in the spiritual world guided by the protective spirit of her recently passed grandfather. Through her Dreamtime portal, Notti is thrust into cultural conflicts across time, where she confronts the timeless battle between good and evil. Good manifests as unselfish love and harmonious relationships, while evil is portrayed by those devoted to material possessions, violence, and the possession of others. As Notti travels to ancient civilizations and across oceans, she learns that her mission is to resist forces that seek to dismantle the ancestral guidance system, ensuring that wisdom and spiritual values are not lost to the present world. It is a story about the strength found in ancestral roots and the extraordinary mission of one young light carrier.About the Author:Cherie Andrea Hamilton is a seasoned artist and dedicated professor of art and creative writing, holding a Master’s in Art Education and a Master of Fine Arts in Creative Writing. Her academic and artistic background is complemented by a life of global travel, having lived in Brazil, Portugal, and Hawaii. Inspired by her father, a language professor, Hamilton has embraced indigenous cultural practices and beliefs, which richly inform the themes of spiritual connection and ancient knowledge central to her writing. She also works as a reading specialist, bringing a deep understanding of storytelling and education to young readers.Global Availability:Notti Pine and the Dreamtime by Cherie Andrea Hamilton is available order now through Blackmount Publishing and major online retailers in paperback and ebook formats.Amazon,Barnes & Noble,Google Books,Lulu,Goodreads,

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.