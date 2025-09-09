METRO ATLANTA BOOKSTORE UNVEILS NEW COMMUNITY HEALTH AND WELLNESS STUDIO

Wellness Studio Grand Opening Celebration

The Wellness Studio will offer unique health and wellness activities like sound bath sessions, holistic cooking demos, yoga, therapeutic painting, and more.

Multiple studies conducted by Drexel University, the National Library of Medicine, and the American Academy of Neurology highlight the benefits of participating in leisure wellness activities.” — Dr. Viola Lanier

MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Better Today Books & Boutique is thrilled to announce the Grand Opening of its very own Wellness Studio on Saturday, September 13, 2025! The Ribbon Cutting Ceremony begins at 1 p.m., and celebration festivities will take place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.The Wellness Studio offers a unique range of health and wellness classes, educational courses, and events. From sound bath sessions and silent reading parties to instructor-led yoga, holistic chef cooking demos, and stress-relieving stretch classes to therapeutic painting, these wellness activities and more are available for adults and children.“Our Wellness Studio is the expansion of my vision to create a total body wellness space in my community. I want people to make intentional choices about their well-being, whether it's taking five minutes to breathe and stretch before walking out the door in the morning or participating in one of our wellness activities at the studio. I want to encourage people to make their personal wellness a priority,” says cancer researcher and owner Dr. Viola Lanier.Multiple studies conducted by Drexel University, the National Library of Medicine, and the American Academy of Neurology highlight the benefits of participating in leisure wellness activities. Those benefits include reduced heart rate, blood pressure, and stress levels, as well as lowering the effects of depression and stimulating pain relief. Research also indicates that participating in wellness-based group activities can lead to increased cognitive function, delayed age-related memory loss, improved problem-solving abilities, reduced fatigue, and enhanced mood.Attendees will have the opportunity to experience one complimentary wellness service during the Grand Opening.Featured Wellness Partners include:Sound Bath Therapist Mika NewtonMassage Therapist Paradise JohnsonPaint Therapy Artist PeQue BrownWhat: Wellness Studio Grand OpeningWhen: Saturday, September 13th, 1 pm - 4 pm Regular Studio Hours: Sunday – Friday, 12 pm – 6 pmWhere: 2300 Shallowford Rd Ste. 7 Marietta, GA 30066Media: Request interviews with Dr. Viola Lanier at media@abettertodaybook.storeClick For Media PhotosFollow us on social media: @abettertodaybooks @abettertoday_wellness_studio Website: ABetterTodayBook.Store Address: 2300 Shallowford Rd Ste. 8 Marietta, GA 30066Visit our website www.abettertodaybooks.store

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.