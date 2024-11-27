Dr. Viola Lanier Celebrates the Grand Opening of A Better Today Books & Boutique

First of its Kind African American-Owned Book Store Celebrates its Grand Opening on Small Business Saturday

I’ve loved reading anything I could get my hands on since childhood. Books gave me a glimpse of parts of the world I had not yet seen.” — Dr. Viola Lanier

MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Better Today Books & Boutique celebrates its Grand Opening on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, making it the first of its kind, African American-owned bookstore in Cobb County. A Better Today Books & Boutique is a whimsical and serene literary sanctuary that inspires personal well-being. Enjoy a diverse catalog of classic novels, biographies, top fiction titles, and more. The boutique offers unique features like a children’s reading room, snack and beverage area, and a bookmark charm-making station.“I’ve loved reading anything I could get my hands on since childhood. Books gave me a glimpse of parts of the world I had not yet seen,” said owner, Dr. Viola Lanier. “Books helped me see what was possible for my life, and from there, I was able to create the world around me that I wanted.”Dr. Viola Lanier is a proud Morehouse School of Medicine graduate earning a Master of Science in Biomedical Research and a PhD in Biomedical Sciences. “I curate our collection of books. You can find brand-new titles and classic bestsellers, but I also introduce our readers to authors they may not be familiar with. We also feature a host of local authors,” said Dr. Viola Lanier.A Better Today Books & Boutique is more than just a bookstore; it is a movement towards empowering people to intentionally, create “a better today” for themselves. From scented candles to essential oils, the boutique offers an assortment of wellness products that pair perfectly with its array of books.What: Grand Opening CeremonyWhen: Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, Noon - 2 p.m. (Ribbon Cutting)Store Hours: 10 a.m.- 7 p.m.Where: 2300 Shallowford Rd Ste. 8 Marietta, GA 30066Media: Request credentials or interviews at media@abettertodaybook.store Guest R.S.V.P.: info@ abettertodaybook.store Website: ABetterTodayBook.Store Address: 2300 Shallowford Rd Ste. 8 Marietta, GA 30066

