First of its Kind African American-Owned Book Store Celebrates its Grand Opening
First of its Kind African American-Owned Book Store Celebrates its Grand Opening on Small Business Saturday
“I’ve loved reading anything I could get my hands on since childhood. Books gave me a glimpse of parts of the world I had not yet seen,” said owner, Dr. Viola Lanier. “Books helped me see what was possible for my life, and from there, I was able to create the world around me that I wanted.”
Dr. Viola Lanier is a proud Morehouse School of Medicine graduate earning a Master of Science in Biomedical Research and a PhD in Biomedical Sciences. “I curate our collection of books. You can find brand-new titles and classic bestsellers, but I also introduce our readers to authors they may not be familiar with. We also feature a host of local authors,” said Dr. Viola Lanier.
A Better Today Books & Boutique is more than just a bookstore; it is a movement towards empowering people to intentionally, create “a better today” for themselves. From scented candles to essential oils, the boutique offers an assortment of wellness products that pair perfectly with its array of books.
What: Grand Opening Ceremony
When: Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, Noon - 2 p.m. (Ribbon Cutting)
Store Hours: 10 a.m.- 7 p.m.
Where: 2300 Shallowford Rd Ste. 8 Marietta, GA 30066
Media: Request credentials or interviews at media@abettertodaybook.store
Guest R.S.V.P.: info@abettertodaybook.store
Click For Media Photos
Website: ABetterTodayBook.Store Address: 2300 Shallowford Rd Ste. 8 Marietta, GA 30066
LaTasha Givens
GiveGodMedia
+1 678-472-0188
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
A Better Today Books & Boutique Celebrates its Grand Opening
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.