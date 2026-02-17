Los Angeles County Bar Association Names IT Support LA as Official Corporate Sponsor and IT Provider

LACBA has named IT Support LA as its official corporate sponsor and official IT sponsor. IT Support LA delivers IT and cybersecurity to law firms.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Los Angeles County Bar Association (LACBA) has named IT Support LA as its Official Corporate Sponsor and Official IT Sponsor of the Los Angeles County Bar Association, recognizing the company’s experience supporting law firms with secure and reliable technology services.

As part of the partnership, IT Support LA will work with LACBA to provide members with access to technology resources, cybersecurity education, and programming designed specifically for the legal profession, with a focus on data security, operational efficiency, and responsible use of emerging technologies such as AI.

“Technology is integral to the modern practice of law, and our members need partners who understand the unique demands of legal work,” said Michael Kim, Senior Business Development Manager at LACBA. “IT Support LA has a strong track record serving law firms, and we are pleased to recognize them as an official corporate sponsor and IT provider of the Association.”

“We’re honored to partner with the Los Angeles County Bar Association and support its mission,” said Igor Pinchevskiy, CEO of IT Support LA. “This partnership allows us to extend practical, security-focused technology guidance to more attorneys and law firms across Los Angeles County.”

About the Los Angeles County Bar Association

Founded in 1878, the Los Angeles County Bar Association is one of the largest voluntary metropolitan bar associations in the United States, serving legal professionals throughout Los Angeles County through education, member services, and professional development.

About IT Support LA

Founded in 2002, IT Support LA is an award-winning managed service provider offering IT support, cybersecurity, cloud and AI solutions to professional services firms across Southern California, with a long-standing focus on the legal industry.

