New tech coming to ShowStoppers @ IFA press event helps users get more creative, crafty, healthy

BERLIN, GERMANY, August 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BERLIN, GERMANY and NEW YORK, NY, 27 Aug. 2025 – New tech coming to ShowStoppers @ IFA is about to help users get more creative, crafty and healthy.

More than 80 innovators and industry leaders are preparing to meet the press to launch new tech products for work, home and play at ShowStoppers®, https://www.showstoppers.com, the official press event of IFA, the world's largest trade fair for home & consumer tech, which runs 5-9 September in Berlin, Germany.

The invitation-only press event takes place Thursday, 4 September, 6-9 pm CEST, inside the South Entrance Hall at the Messe Berlin fairgrounds, one day before IFA begins, timed to deliver news, hands-on demonstrations and executives to interview for journalists, influencers and industry analysts working on deadline to cover the trade fair.

For journalists attending the press event Elegoo, LaserPecker and xTool will introduce 3D printers, laser engravers, STEM kits and apparel printers. For people who craft, design and make do-it-yourself projects, Cricut will unveil its fastest, smartest and most precise cutting machines.

These companies at ShowStoppers will introduce advances in AI, personal care and digital health:

• GN Hearing – using AI, Resound will help people with hearing loss rediscover hearing to live rich, active and fulfilling lives.

• Laifen – demos innovative high-speed, quieter hair care devices, and electric toothbrushes that use high-frequency vibrations and oscillating motors for comprehensive oral cleaning.

• RingConn – a smart ring that tracks sleep, detects apnea, makes stress visible for better management, monitors vital signs and activities, and, for women, monitors menstrual cycles.

• Speediance – with AI guidance, the Gym Monster allows users to rediscover the joy of fitness, at home.

• Ulike – introduces its first LED therapy mask and previews next-gen products for professional-level skincare at home.

About IFA Berlin

IFA Berlin, https://www.ifa-berlin.com, is the world's most prestigious consumer technology and home appliances trade event, celebrating over a century of innovation excellence. Since 1924, IFA has been the premier global platform where technology leaders, innovators and industry professionals gather to showcase breakthrough products and shape the future of consumer technology. The event takes place annually in Berlin, Germany.

About ShowStoppers

Operating in its 28th year, ShowStoppers, https://www.showstoppers.com/, is the global leader in producing press and business events spanning the U.S., Europe and Asia. Each event organizes product launches, sneak previews and demonstrations for selected journalists, bloggers, industry and financial analysts, venture capitalists and business executives. Industry leaders, innovators and startups exhibit to generate news coverage and product reviews, make new connections, promote brand, and open new markets.

ShowStoppers produces official press events at IFA and MWC; partners with CTA, IFA, GSMA, Grupo Eletrolar and CEATEC; and produces events during CES, IFA, MWC and other tradeshows.

To learn more about how you and your company can meet the press at ShowStoppers press events contact Lauren Merel, mailto:lauren@showstoppers.com, +1 908-692-6068, or Dave Leon, mailto:dave@showstoppers.com, +1 845-821-6123.

For press registration, please contact Steve Leon, mailto:sl@showstoppers.com, +1 310-936- 8530.



