Media Logic Acquires RenderTribe, Adding ABM and Revenue Operations Capabilities

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Media Logic, a leading marketing agency with four decades of experience serving B2B , financial services and healthcare sectors, today announced the acquisition of RenderTribe, a B2B account-based marketing (ABM) and revenue operations consultancy. The acquisition will fully integrate RenderTribe’s team, operations, and client portfolio under the Media Logic brand.The RenderTribe team brings deep expertise in ABM campaign orchestration, go-to-market (GTM) strategy and marketing and sales automation across platforms including Salesforce, HubSpot, Pardot, and Marketo. The firm’s pipeline-focused methodology and data-driven approach complement Media Logic’s integrated marketing services.Both Media Logic and RenderTribe have been early adopters of AI, which has amplified the expertise of their teams, enabling them to solve challenges and seize opportunities like never before. From advanced consumer and competitive insights and precision audience targeting to synthetic personas and AI chatbots, they help clients achieve better marketing outcomes by strategically applying AI where it adds the most value.“This acquisition strengthens our ability to drive business and create value for all our clients with B2B audiences,” said David Schultz, CEO of Media Logic. “I’m excited to see what we can do together.” Peter Dean, Founder and CEO of RenderTribe, also expressed enthusiasm about this new chapter. “Joining Media Logic represents an excellent opportunity for our team and our clients, bringing our expertise into a larger, established agency with deep experience in branding and marketing. Our combined capabilities will enable Media Logic to deliver even more value to B2B organizations looking for sustainable growth.”The acquisition reinforces Media Logic’s position as a premier B2B marketing partner, offering expanded capabilities in the critical areas of account-based marketing, revenue operations, and marketing technology optimization.About Media LogicMedia Logic is a trusted marketing partner dedicated to driving business and creating value for clients across the B2B, financial services and healthcare sectors. By providing a full suite of marketing services, amplified by its AI expertise, Media Logic helps businesses find their edge , stand out from the competition, and achieve their strategic goals. With the integration of RenderTribe, Media Logic strengthens its position as a comprehensive B2B growth partner.

