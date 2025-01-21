Media Logic Welcomes Former Dentsu B2B Global Lead, Craig Johnson, to Head its Expanding B2B Practice

Craig Johnson, Group Director and B2B Practice Lead, Media Logic

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Media Logic, the integrated marketing agency and innovation partner for dozens of the most growth-minded healthcare/healthtech, FinServ/fintech and technology brands, today announced the appointment of Craig Johnson to lead its longtime B2B practice.In his new role, Johnson will be focused on overseeing the delivery of data-driven, fully integrated, go-to-market multimedia and Account-based Marketing solutions for Media Logic’s expanding B2B client roster.Building on his 20+ years of global B2B marketing experience, Johnson will guide efforts to drive customer growth and deliver performance solutions across all Media Logic industry verticals, and he will help clients further realize the benefits of Media Logic’s proprietary and partnership-based solutions. Johnson will oversee identifying and driving new strategic capabilities, building centers of excellence and serving as a strategic partner to clients.“We are pleased to welcome Craig to our growing team,” said founder David Schultz. “His depth of expertise across diverse industries, coupled with his innovative approach to B2B strategy , will be instrumental in helping our clients achieve their growth objectives. Craig’s leadership will significantly accelerate our efforts to drive B2B marketing innovation, especially in an evolving digital marketplace.”Johnson added, “Media Logic has impressive client experience, a strong 30-year legacy and extraordinary growth potential ¬– now positioned to become the strategic partner for today’s most forward-thinking B2B brands seeking to compete and win in their categories. I’m excited to join their talented leadership team and look forward to applying Media Logic’s unique relationship-building model to further our clients’ growth.”Most recently, Johnson led the Dentsu B2B solutions offering, where he delivered specialized capabilities to a global roster of clients and spearheaded new business development initiatives. He has also held executive roles at OMD, Accordant Media and Zenith Optimedia, where he contributed significantly to brands’ go-to-market activations, blending strategic insight with performance-driven approaches.About Media LogicFounded over 40 years ago, Media Logic is a category-leading marketing agency specializing in financial services, healthcare, technology and B2B marketing. Known for driving results through innovative strategies and data-driven solutions, Media Logic delivers integrated marketing services across digital, social and traditional channels Uniquely invested in clients' success, as evidenced by 15.4-year* average client tenure, Media Logic truly partners with clients to fuel growth, amplify brand value and strengthen industry leadership – the right-sized, full-service agency that future-focused businesses need to compete and win.*Calculated on a revenue-weighted basis across current clients. The agency's portfolio includes relationships ranging from 0 (new this year) to 25 years with a simple average tenure of 6.5 years. ​For the most up-to-date news, follow Media Logic on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram. Visit https://www.medialogic.com for more information.

