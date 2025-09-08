Comoto Family of Brands Rallies Riders for Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation

The final Bike Meet of the riding season will take place on September 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., giving riders the opportunity to come together for giveaways, games, food and a shared commitment to fueling lifesaving research and family support programs The Comoto Family of Brands is proud to announce that its Comoto Cares initiative will once again unite the riding community to support the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation (PBTF) through the annual Ride for Kids Bike Meet & Charity Drive.

The Comoto Family of Brands – RevZilla, Cycle Gear, J&P Cycles and REVER – is proud to announce that its Comoto Cares initiative will once again unite the riding community to support the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation (PBTF) through the annual Ride for Kids Bike Meet & Charity Drive.The final Bike Meet of the riding season will take place on Sunday, September 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., giving riders the opportunity to come together for giveaways, games, food and a shared commitment to fueling lifesaving research and family support programs. On this day, 10% of all sales made in-store and online will be donated to the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation, with a goal of raising up to $100,000.The Ride for Kids Bike Meet will take place at all Cycle Gear stores, as well as select J&P Cycles locations (Pigeon Forge, TN; Taylor, MI) and RevZilla showrooms (Newport Beach, CA; Philadelphia, PA).In addition, throughout the month of September – Childhood Cancer Awareness Month – customers can make direct donations at any Cycle Gear location nationwide."Through Comoto Cares, we're committed to making a tangible impact on the causes our community cares about most," explained Zach Parham, President & CEO of Comoto Family of Brands. "Our partnership with the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation reflects the strength of the riding community and its ability to rally around families when they need it most."Since 1991, the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation has grown into a national organization serving thousands of children and families each year through innovative programs that address medical, emotional and financial needs, while also investing in research and advocacy to drive better treatment options and improve access to critical resources. The riding community and powersports industry have been central to this mission, with Ride for Kids recognized as the country's longest-running national motorcycle charity program."Ride for Kids has always been about bringing motorcyclists together to fuel hope for children facing the toughest battles of their lives," added Alissa Karas, Director of Peer-to-Peer Fundraising for Ride for Kids at the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation. "Thanks to partners like the Comoto Family of Brands, we can continue advancing research, providing vital family support and reminding every child diagnosed with a brain tumor that they are not alone."The September 14 Bike Meet will not only cap off the summer riding season but will also highlight the ongoing collaboration between Comoto and the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation to ensure that every child diagnosed with a brain tumor has the opportunity to thrive.For more information on the Ride for Kids Bike Meet & Charity Drive or to find your nearest participating store, visit https://www.cyclegear.com/ride-for-kids https://www.revzilla.com/ride-for-kids or https://www.jpcycles.com/ride-for-kids About the Comoto Family of BrandsComoto is America's largest and fastest-growing omni-channel platform in the powersports aftermarket-products industry, dedicated to advancing the experience of moto-enthusiasts across the globe. Comoto's brands, RevZilla, Cycle Gear, J&P Cycles, and REVER deliver premium products, dedicated expertise, engaging media, and passionate customer support of the rider community through best-in-class eCommerce and retail experiences.

