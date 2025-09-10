National Expert Chris Grollnek to Lead Life-Saving Active Shooter Prevention Seminar in Columbia, SC

Chris Grollnek will be leading an Active Shooter Prevention Seminar at Columbia College on Oct. 9, 2025.

Chris Grollnek, the Nation’s Leading Expert in Active Shooter Prevention, will lead an informative solutions seminar at Columbia College on Oct. 9, 2025.

The best response is prevention, and preparation saves lives.” — Chris Grollnek, the Nation's Leading Expert in Active Shooter Prevention

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Safeware, a national leader in public safety solutions, will host an Active Shooter Prevention Seminar led by Chris Grollnek, one of the nation’s foremost authorities on prevention and response. This free, in-person seminar will take place Thursday, October 9, 2025, at Columbia College’s Spears Hall auditorium.This two-hour event will deliver life-saving prevention and response strategies to protect organizations and communities, including educational facilities, law enforcement, fire/EMS, hospitals, churches, government officials, and community leaders. Seating will be limited, so early registration is encouraged.Along with Grollnek’s keynote address, the event will showcase innovative safety and security solutions designed to prevent and mitigate active aggressor incidents, providing attendees with both practical knowledge and hands-on exposure to proven tools.Chris Grollnek, a former Marine and retired police officer, has trained thousands nationwide and is recognized as a trusted expert in preventing violence before it occurs. He is the Founder and Managing Principal of the Active Shooter Prevention Project (ASPP), a benchmark program for proactive threat prevention. He advises the U.S. Departments of Defense and Justice on developing a national prevention standard and is a frequent media analyst on CNN, Fox News, BBC World News, and other outlets.“This seminar is about empowering organizations with tools and knowledge to prevent violence and protect communities,” said Chris Grollnek. “The best response is prevention, and preparation saves lives.”Event Details:• What: Active Shooter Prevention Seminar• When: Thursday, October 9, 2025• Where: Columbia College, Spears Hall Auditorium, Columbia, SC• Cost: Free (registration required)• Registration: Click Here to Register – https://sfwr.co/aspp-seminar Safeware encourages participation from schools, government officials and offices, healthcare facilities, churches, and first responder agencies throughout the Midlands region and neighboring cities, including Augusta, GA; Charlotte, NC; Greenville, SC; and Charleston, SC. Register today at www.safewareinc.com

