National Expert Chris Grollnek to Lead Life-Saving Active Shooter Prevention Seminar in Columbia, SC
Chris Grollnek, the Nation’s Leading Expert in Active Shooter Prevention, will lead an informative solutions seminar at Columbia College on Oct. 9, 2025.
This two-hour event will deliver life-saving prevention and response strategies to protect organizations and communities, including educational facilities, law enforcement, fire/EMS, hospitals, churches, government officials, and community leaders. Seating will be limited, so early registration is encouraged.
Along with Grollnek’s keynote address, the event will showcase innovative safety and security solutions designed to prevent and mitigate active aggressor incidents, providing attendees with both practical knowledge and hands-on exposure to proven tools.
Chris Grollnek, a former Marine and retired police officer, has trained thousands nationwide and is recognized as a trusted expert in preventing violence before it occurs. He is the Founder and Managing Principal of the Active Shooter Prevention Project (ASPP), a benchmark program for proactive threat prevention. He advises the U.S. Departments of Defense and Justice on developing a national prevention standard and is a frequent media analyst on CNN, Fox News, BBC World News, and other outlets.
“This seminar is about empowering organizations with tools and knowledge to prevent violence and protect communities,” said Chris Grollnek. “The best response is prevention, and preparation saves lives.”
Event Details:
• What: Active Shooter Prevention Seminar
• When: Thursday, October 9, 2025
• Where: Columbia College, Spears Hall Auditorium, Columbia, SC
• Cost: Free (registration required)
• Registration: Click Here to Register – https://sfwr.co/aspp-seminar
Safeware encourages participation from schools, government officials and offices, healthcare facilities, churches, and first responder agencies throughout the Midlands region and neighboring cities, including Augusta, GA; Charlotte, NC; Greenville, SC; and Charleston, SC. Register today at www.safewareinc.com.
