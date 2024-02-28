Safeware Adds SkySafe’s Industry-First, Drone Airspace Management and Intelligence Platform To Its Portfolio
Safeware adds SkySafe’s best-in-class drone airspace management platform to the list of leading risk and security threat solutions for their customers.
Safeware, a nationally recognized leader in distributing innovative solutions and services to first responders, educational facilities, and government & industrial workers, announced today that it has added SkySafe's drone airspace management and intelligence platform to its portfolio of offerings. The partnership adds the SkySafe solution to Safeware's arsenal of safety products and technical services to customers in the industrial, government, federal, and response markets alongside brands like 3M, 5.11, Honeywell, and Kappler.
According to the FAA, there are more than 900,000 drones registered in the United States today, with nearly 3.5 million total drones currently in use. The global commercial drone market is projected to reach $58.4 billion in 2026. With this continued growth, the need to be able to differentiate authorized drones from those that may pose a threat is greater than ever. SkySafe’s cloud-based platform is the most comprehensive on the market and provides real-time and historical UAS identification, activity tracking, and telemetry data for teams responsible for protecting cities, infrastructure, the public, and campuses.
“Airspace security and management is a growing area of concern for Safeware customers and we are pleased to be able to offer SkySafe’s technology to combat this growing threat,” said Connie Stallings, Strategic Vendor Relations Manager at Safeware.
“We are pleased to partner with Safeware to bring the SkySafe solution to an expanded network of government and private facilities that prioritize the growing threat of airspace management,” said Melissa Swisher, Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships and Alliances. “This partnership will allow existing Safeware customers to purchase SkySafe through a trusted partner that they have an established relationship with.”
The partnership combines SkySafe’s best-in-class drone intelligence platform with Safeware’s national cooperative contract expertise to offer the leading risk and security threat solution in the market for their customers.
To learn more about SkySafe’s capabilities around event and corrections facilities, register for an exclusive webinar with leaders from SkySafe and Safeware on March 28th.
About SkySafe
SkySafe is a global leader in Drone Detection, Tracking, and Identification (DTI) as a Service (DaaS). SkySafe’s drone intelligence platform turns data into action. Tested and validated by the FAA, SkySafe’s technology is vetted and approved for ensuring airspace safety and security and world-class drone forensics capabilities. Its cloud-based platform, the most comprehensive on the market, provides real-time and historical UAS identification, activity tracking and telemetry data for teams responsible for protecting cities, infrastructure, the public, and campuses. Teams using SkySafe for localized airspace intelligence and management get alerts to drones within their area so they can manage potential threats, approve authorized flights, and better understand the entire space around their assigned protective envelope.
Founded in 2015 and based in San Diego, California, SkySafe was started by and employs recognized experts in the field of drone threat analysis. SkySafe’s technology is made in the U.S.A. and distributed globally. For more information, visit www.skysafe.io or follow us on LinkedIn or X @SkySafe
About Safeware
Safeware is a pivotal contributor to the responder, federal, education, and government sectors, delivering essential protective and critical solutions. Their mission is to support our nation's workforce and responders at a moment's notice with innovative solutions designed to protect, defend, maintain, and secure.
