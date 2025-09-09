Sky High for Kids Launches Win a Car, Save a Life BMW Raffle Campaign for Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This September, Houston is doing what it does best: rallying together for its kids. In honor of Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month, Sky High for Kids has launched the Win a Car, Save a Life raffle. One supporter will drive away in a 2024 BMW 228i Gran Coupe, and every ticket sold will help bring hope and healing to children fighting cancer at Texas Children’s Hospital. The raffle is part of a citywide effort that will raise millions this month for pediatric cancer research and family support.Tickets are available here and at Sky High road show stops across the city, where the BMW will be on display. Houston favorites Trill Burgers, Truth BBQ, Shaftel Diamonds, Citizens of Montrose, Zanti, and Eunice are among the partners welcoming the community to take part. The full schedule is available on the campaign website.“Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month is always an important time for Sky High for Kids as our team pushes even harder to shine a light on our mission and raise critical funds for families fighting pediatric cancer,” said Brittany Hebert, founder and CEO of Sky High for Kids. “Win a Car, Save a Life is a simple, joyful way for the community to get involved. Buying even one ticket helps a child and supports care at Texas Children’s. When Houston shows up together in September, those small acts add up to millions for research and family support close to home.”Proceeds from the campaign will go directly toward groundbreaking pediatric cancer research at leading institutions, including Texas Children’s Hospital, where more than 3,000 children are diagnosed each year. Additionally, funds raised via ‘Win a Car, Save a Life’ will help to fund Sky High programs such as its Sunday Supper meal donation initiative, snacks in the Sky High Family Lounge at Texas Children’s, and resources for parents and family members during hospital stays.The winner of the 2024 BMW 228i Gran Coupe will be announced via livestream following the conclusion of the campaign on October 1.ABOUT SKY HIGH FOR KIDSSky High for Kids is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded in 2007 by Louisiana native Brittany Hebert. With a devoted staff, board, and volunteers, Sky High funds research and family services that help children today while advancing better treatments for tomorrow. The organization has invested more than $37 million with partners including St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Texas Children’s Hospital, and Saint Francis Camp Strong. Key initiatives include launching the nation’s first pediatric Immunotherapy Center at Texas Children’s and funding a research floor within St. Jude’s 625,000-square-foot Inspiration4 ARC, speeding breakthroughs that improve childhood cancer survival worldwide.

