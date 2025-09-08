EMR-Bear Unveils New EHR Module, Revolutionizing Opioid Treatment Workflows and Compliance

EMR-Bear Opioid Treatment Program (OTP) Module

Fully DEA-compliant OTP module from EMR-Bear integrates EHR with methadone dispensing, streamlining compliance, reporting, and patient care delivery.

Treating opioid addiction requires compassion and strict compliance. Providers need partners they can trust to deliver reliable, end-to-end solutions.” — Jay Heneghan

SANTA FE, NM, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EMR-Bear, a leading provider of Electronic Health Record (EHR) software , today announced the launch of its new Opioid Treatment Program (OTP) module, a fully DEA-compliant software solution that bridges EMR data with seamless integration into methadone dispensing platforms. This end-to-end module provides a true one-stop shop for behavioral health and SUD providers by connecting patient records, orders, and dispensing data in real time, ensuring accuracy, security, and compliance at every step of care. The system’s robust compliance framework, built in collaboration with TITAN Group—an industry-leading regulatory consulting firm specializing in controlled substances—aligns with DEA requirements while streamlining workflows and reducing the burden of managing multiple systems. With this integrated solution, clinics can confidently meet regulatory standards, minimize risk, and focus on delivering superior patient care.The new EMR-Bear OTP module provides a smooth and intuitive workflow that simplifies daily tasks. From scheduling appointments and managing medicine dispensing, to the seamless flow into claims and revenue management, the platform is built to reduce administrative burden. It includes a robust library of report templates to help clinics track and understand key compliance metrics, as well as clinical outcomes and productivity measures.Key features empower providers with complete control and insight, significantly enhancing their operational capabilities. The module offers:- Configurable Workflows: Easily adapt intake processes, customize clinical form templates, and control user access privileges through simple point-and-click views.- Comprehensive Medication Management: Precisely track, manage, and document the dispensing of various Opioid Treatment medications for both in-clinic administration and take-home doses. This ensures accurate dispensing records and robust inventory management, supporting strict DEA compliance requirements.- Intuitive Documentation: Access a variety of customizable drop-down menus for diagnoses, goals, and objectives, allowing for tailored patient care plans and comprehensive documentation.- Robust Reporting & Outcomes Functionality: Generate critical data and audit-ready reports on patient progress, medication dispensing, and compliance with federal and state regulations, crucial for SAMHSA and DEA inspections.This platform is designed to support a variety of treatment programs, making it a flexible and scalable solution for providers of all sizes."Treating Opioid addiction requires not only a great amount of compassion, but also tremendous attention to security and compliance. Providers need technology partners they can trust to deliver a reliable system that will support best clinical, administrative, and regulatory practices." said Jay Galvan Heneghan, CEO of EMR-Bear. "We are incredibly excited to bring this end-to-end solution to the market. Our commitment to our clients is to provide a complete solution from day one. This is a significant step forward in our mission to empower providers with the best tools to serve their communities with complete confidence in our partnership."EMR-Bear engaged Titan Group, a company comprising of former DEA Special Agents and Diversion Investigators, to leverage their extensive understanding of DEA regulations and compliance best practices to evaluate and provide their expertise to ensure the EMR-Bear module is not only user-friendly but also designed to meet the complex demands of the opioid treatment industry. Jack Teitelman, a retired DEA Supervisory Agent and CEO and Founder of TITAN Group, brought over 36 years of experience to spreadhead this initiative bringing his extensive background in regulatory compliance and criminal investigations.“Our goal at Titan Group is to help healthcare providers navigate the complex world of controlled substances regulation,” said Jack Teitelman. “Our expertise has been pivotal in ensuring EMR-Bear’s platform embeds the needed, critical compliance intelligence, simplifying adherence and freeing up your staff to focus on delivering life-saving care.”The EMR-Bear Opioid Treatment Program module is available now. For more information or to schedule a demo, please visit www.emrbear.com About EMR-BearEMR-Bear provides an all-in-one Electronic Health Record (EHR), Practice Management, Substance Use, and Non-Medical Transportation software solution designed to help healthcare providers simplify their daily operations, improve compliance, and deliver better patient care.About Titan GroupTitan Group is a regulatory consulting firm led by former DEA special agents and investigators. They specialize in helping healthcare organizations achieve and maintain compliance with complex controlled substances regulations.

