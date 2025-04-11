Millin Anchors Three New Contracts with Social Care Networks, Expanding Reach in Key Market

Millin: Expert Revenue Cycle Management solutions for health and social care providers.

Millin expands NY reach, partnering with 3 SCNs (Healthy Alliance, WNYICC, Public Health Solutions) via RCM.

Partnering with Millin will be instrumental in enhancing our financial sustainability and operational efficiency allowing the WholeYouNYC network to better focus on community well-being.” — Zachariah Hennessey, Chief Strategy Officer at Public Health Solutions.

LYNBROOK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Millin, a leading provider of Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) solutions for healthcare providers, today announced the signing of three significant contracts with prominent Social Care Networks (SCNs) serving New York. These partnerships mark a major expansion for Millin, solidifying its commitment to supporting the integration of health and social care, and driving positive outcomes for vulnerable populations.The newly acquired SCN partners include Healthy Alliance, WNYICC and Public Health Solutions. These organizations play a crucial role in connecting Medicaid members with essential social services, addressing health-related social needs (HRSNs) and improving overall well-being."We are thrilled to partner with these esteemed Social Care Networks," said Martina Malvoni, Chief Operating Officer for Millin. "These contracts represent a significant milestone for Millin, allowing us to expand our reach and contribute to the vital work of integrating health and social care. Our RCM solutions will empower these SCNs to streamline their financial operations, maximize reimbursement, and ultimately focus on what matters most – delivering quality care to the individuals they serve."* Real-time PMPM Tracking: Monitor income vs. provider payments for immediate financial insights.* Seamless Platform Integration: Works with existing payment & referral systems, streamlining all SCN processes.* NY Medicaid Expertise (40+ Years): Leverage deep relationships with NY State and MCOs.* Enhanced Regulatory Compliance: Ensures adherence to complex requirements.* Improved Operational Efficiency: Frees staff for core mission activities.* Actionable Data Insights: Robust, real-time financial reporting and analytics.* Transparent Provider Portal (MillinPro): Direct access to data for HRSN providers, simplifying support."We are confident that our partnership with Millin will be instrumental in enhancing our financial sustainability and operational efficiency," said Zachariah Hennessey, Chief Strategy Officer at Public Health Solutions and Executive Vice President of the WholeYouNYC social care network. "By streamlining the payments process for our network of partners, WholeYouNYC can stay focused on our northstar—creating access to community resources and improving the health and well-being of our communities.”Millin's expertise in the healthcare RCM space, combined with its commitment to innovation and client success, makes it an ideal partner for SCNs seeking to navigate the evolving landscape of integrated care. These new contracts underscore Millin's position as a trusted leader in the industry, dedicated to empowering care providers and elevating outcomes for the individuals they serve.About Millin40+ years of expertise in RCM for Substance Use, Mental Health, IDD, and Foster Care/Children’s Service agencies. Specializing in comprehensive billing solutions for behavioral health providers, Millin navigates the unique challenges of MCOs, commercial payers, Medicare, and Medicaid to ensure full reimbursement and compliance. Their flagship MillinPro software integrates with EHRs to reduce denials, optimize revenue cycle, and maximize ROI.Contact:Martina MalvoniChief Operating OfficerMmalvoni@millinmedical.com

