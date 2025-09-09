Komatsu and Applied Intuition announce transformational collaboration to accelerate mining innovation

Collaboration to deliver step-change capabilities through software-defined vehicle and autonomy platform

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Komatsu is pleased to announce a strategic technology collaboration with Applied Intuition, a Silicon Valley-based company at the forefront of vehicle intelligence. This collaboration aims to provide cutting-edge technologies and real-time adaptability to Komatsu’s next generation mining equipment, helping customers boost productivity, reduce downtime and operate with greater precision and efficiency.With Applied Intuition’s proven capabilities across vehicle operating systems, autonomy stacks, and tooling, and Komatsu’s extensive expertise in off-highway autonomy and mining applications, the companies will co-develop a unified software-defined vehicle (“SDV”) and autonomy platform that will serve as the central brain of Komatsu’s next generation of mining equipment. This collaboration represents one of the most significant technology initiatives in Komatsu’s history and signals a bold step toward a future of increasingly autonomous, software-driven mining operations.“Komatsu is committed to creating value together with our customers, and this collaboration represents a step change in how we bring innovative, high-performance technology to their operations,” said Peter Salditt, President, Mining Business Division, Komatsu and CEO, Komatsu Mining Technologies. “By combining Komatsu’s deep mining expertise with Applied Intuition’s cutting-edge AI and SDV solutions, we’re enabling a future where our equipment continuously evolves to meet customers’ unique mine site needs.”The jointly developed platform will introduce a new era of machine intelligence through key features such as:• Software-defined vehicle architecture that will enable continuous feature delivery over the life of the machine, with native integration of data management, digital security and connected support.• Flexible autonomy capabilities ranging from advanced operator assist to full autonomy on a common platform, adaptable across fleets, commodities and operational complexities.• Embedded machine learning and AI that supports functional enhancements and continuous learning, enabling site-specific optimization as conditions change.We expect that mining customers will benefit from improved equipment performance, reduced downtime and increased return on investment through Komatsu’s next-generation autonomy systems. The enhanced architecture aims to enable faster deployment, simplified support and scalable solutions that extend across mine sizes and geographies. This new flexibility is critical in an industry facing labor shortages, challenging site conditions and rising demand.“In a world where autonomy is becoming the norm, our goal is to ensure our customers don’t just keep up—they lead,” said Qasar Younis, co-founder and CEO of Applied Intuition. “The mining industry is one of the most regulated in the world, and as the bar keeps rising around emissions, human safety and geopolitics, Applied Intuition and Komatsu plan to build the next generation of mining products and redefine modern software product development. The team is looking forward to breaking new ground and digging into the future.”This collaboration advances Komatsu’s vision of a fully autonomous future for mining, while helping to solve today’s pressing challenges. As mineral demand increases alongside a decline in skilled labor entering the field, autonomy becomes an essential enabler of safer, more efficient and scalable operations.Together, Komatsu and Applied Intuition are laying the foundation for mining machines that think, learn and evolve, helping customers around the world unlock more value from their operations and build a more sustainable future.# # #About KomatsuKomatsu develops and supplies technologies, equipment and services for the construction, mining, forklift, industrial and forestry markets. For more than a century, the company has been creating value for its customers through manufacturing and technology innovation, partnering with others to empower a sustainable future where people, business and the planet thrive together. Front-line industries worldwide use Komatsu solutions to develop modern infrastructure, extract fundamental minerals, manage forests and create consumer products. The company's global service and distributor networks support customer operations to help enhance safety and promote productivity while working to optimize performance. Learn more at www.komatsu.com About Applied IntuitionApplied Intuition is the vehicle intelligence company that accelerates the global adoption of safe, AI-driven machines. Founded in 2017 and now valued at $15 billion following its recent Series F funding round, Applied Intuition delivers the Vehicle OS, Self-Driving System, and toolchain to help customers build intelligent vehicles and shorten time to market. Eighteen of the top 20 global automakers and major programs across the Department of Defense trust Applied Intuition's solutions to deliver vehicle intelligence. Applied Intuition services the automotive, defense, trucking, construction, mining and agriculture industries and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA, with offices in Washington, D.C., San Diego, CA, Ft. Walton Beach, FL, Ann Arbor, MI, London, Stuttgart, Munich, Stockholm, Bangalore, Seoul and Tokyo. Learn more at applied.co Media support:Mason Raube+1 920-517-7945mason.raube@global.komatsu

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.