Laughlin Constable Public Relations Announces New PRSA Leadership Roles Across Chicago and Southeastern Wisconsin

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Laughlin Constable Public Relations (LCPR), a Midwest-based public relations agency with offices in Chicago and Milwaukee, today announced new and continuing leadership appointments across the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) chapters in Chicago and Southeastern Wisconsin, strengthening the agency’s presence and involvement within the region’s public relations community.• Jessica Gallen, APR, an account director based in Chicago, has been named to a second term as Treasurer of PRSA Chicago, one of the largest PRSA chapters in the United States. Gallen has served on the PRSA Chicago Board of Directors for four years and previously held the role of Membership Committee Co-Chair. Her reappointment underscores LCPR’s continued leadership within the Chicago-area public relations industry and its commitment to advancing professional standards across the region.• In Southeastern Wisconsin, Executive Vice President Brian Knox has completed his three-year term as Director-at-Large, Marketing for PRSA Southeastern Wisconsin, where he supported chapter branding, marketing initiatives and membership engagement within the Greater Milwaukee communications community.• Emily Miller, an account executive in Chicago, will continue serving as Chapter Administrator for PRSA Southeastern Wisconsin, supporting day-to-day operations, member communications and programming for public relations professionals throughout Milwaukee, Waukesha, Racine, Kenosha and the broader Southeastern Wisconsin region.• Additionally, in 2025, both Emily Miller and Kathryn Whitlock, APR, vice president, served on the PRSA Midwest District Conference Planning Committee, collaborating with PRSA leaders from Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Indiana, Michigan, Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri and Ohio to strengthen professional development opportunities across the Midwest PR community.“PRSA plays an important role in elevating our industry across Chicago, Milwaukee and the Midwest,” said Kris Naidl, APR, executive vice president and head of public relations at Laughlin Constable. “We are proud to see members of our team contributing their expertise to advance the profession at the chapter and district levels—work that strengthens our industry and benefits the clients and communities we serve.”These appointments reflect LCPR’s longstanding commitment to professional leadership, accreditation and industry development across the Midwest, complementing the agency’s recognition from PRSA chapters in Chicago and Southeastern Wisconsin.About Laughlin Constable Public RelationsLaughlin Constable Public Relations (LCPR), part of Laughlin Constable—an independent, full-service creative agency—provides strategic public relations services across Illinois, Wisconsin, the greater Midwest region and nationwide. LCPR delivers award-winning campaigns in national and regional media relations, crisis communications, public affairs, issues management, strategic communications, spokesperson training, influencer marketing and special events. The team includes multiple professionals Accredited in Public Relations (APR).With offices in both Chicago and Milwaukee, LCPR supports organizations across the Midwest and throughout the U.S.. The agency is the exclusive Illinois and Wisconsin affiliate of PRConsultants Group, Inc., a North American network offering local-market expertise and on-the-ground support across the United States and Canada.For more information, visit laughlinpr.com

