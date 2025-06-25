UQAM RFID-IoT Lab Partners with RF Controls and Tego Inc. to Revolutionize Work-in-Progress Tracking in Manufacturing

The UQAM RFID-IoT Lab specializes in the design, development, and deployment of RFID and IoT technologies for supply chain, logistics, and manufacturing applications.

Revolutionizing Work-in-Progress (WIP) Tracking for Aerospace, Defense, and Discrete Manufacturing

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Université du Québec à Montréal ( UQAM ) RFID-IoT Lab today announced its strategic collaboration with RF Controls and Tego Inc. to develop an advanced solution for improving operational efficiency and visibility in work-in-progress (WIP) management across aerospace, defense, and other discrete manufacturing sectors.This innovative partnership integrates RF Controls’ passive battery-free, real-time location system (RTLS) overhead smart antennas with Tego’s Smart Factory platform, under the applied research guidance of the UQAM RFID-IoT Lab. The joint initiative aims to provide manufacturers with continuous, accurate visibility of parts and assets on the production floor—enhancing decision-making, reducing delays, and minimizing costly errors.“Our lab has been focused on multi-sector digital transformation. In industrial environments, we’ve focused on transforming traditional manufacturing operations with intelligent automation, and this collaboration pushes that vision forward,” said Ygal Bendavid, Head of the UQAM RFID-IoT Lab. “By combining UQAM's research expertise with RF Controls' cutting-edge overhead RTLS and Tego’s edge-to-cloud intelligence, we’re enabling manufacturers to close the visibility gap in WIP tracking and drive real, measurable efficiency.”RF Controls’ overhead RTLS antennas deliver precise, passive RFID tracking from above, eliminating the need for portals or manual scanning. When integrated with Tego’s platform—which provides edge intelligence, secure data management, and contextual analytics—this end-to-end solution empowers manufacturers with real-time situational awareness.“This collaboration represents a leap forward for smart manufacturing,” said Adrian Turchet, COO of RF Controls. “Our RTLS technology offers a scalable, infrastructure-light way to localize tagged assets with high accuracy, and when paired with Tego’s smart data platform and UQAM’s world-class research, the potential impact on productivity and traceability is enormous.”Tim Butler, CEO and Founder of Tego Inc., added, “We’re excited to work alongside RF Controls and the UQAM RFID-IoT Lab to help manufacturers not only track WIP, but also extract insights directly at the edge. Together, we’re enabling smarter factories that are more agile, more transparent, and ultimately more competitive.”The collaboration will include pilot programs with selected manufacturers in the aerospace and defense industries in North America and Europe, with broader rollouts planned for late 2025.About Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM) RFID LabThe UQAM RFID-IoT Lab, based in Montreal, Canada, is a premier research center specializing in the design, development, and deployment of RFID and IoT technologies for supply chain, logistics, and manufacturing applications. Under the leadership of Dr. Ygal Bendavid, the lab works with industry leaders to solve real-world challenges through applied research, innovation, and pilot implementation.About Tego Inc.Tego Inc., based in Waltham, Massachusetts, is a leader in smart asset solutions that bring intelligence to the edge of industrial environments. Its award-winning platform enables data to be stored, processed, and analyzed directly on assets, providing manufacturers with unmatched visibility, traceability, and compliance capabilities. Tego’s technology is trusted globally in aerospace, healthcare, energy, and other regulated industries.About RF ControlsHeadquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, RF Controls is a pioneering developer of passive battery-free, real-time location system (RTLS) solutions. The company’s patented CS Smart Antennas provide overhead, hands-free RFID tracking with unmatched accuracy and scalability. RF Controls serves Fortune 500 manufacturers, Department of Defence (DoD), defense contractors, and logistics providers across North America and Europe, helping them unlock next-generation operational intelligence.

