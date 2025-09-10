Nanopharmaceutics Announces Presentation of National Cancer Institute sponsored Phase I Study with Triapine at ESMO 2025

Phase I Study with Triapine + Lutetium Lu 177 Dotatate in patients with progressive well-differentiated gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs)

ALACHUA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nanopharmaceutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical development company, today announced a presentation of the National Cancer Institute (NCI) sponsored Phase I Study 10388 (NCT04234568) “Testing the Addition of an Anti-cancer Drug, Triapine , to the Usual Radiation-Based Treatment (Lutetium Lu 177 Dotatate) for Neuroendocrine Tumors” in an oral presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress, held from October 17-21, 2025 in Berlin, Germany. The data will be presented on the October 20th Mini oral session: NETs and endocrine tumours “1709MO - Multi-center NCI-sponsored phase 1 study of triapine in combination with 177Lu-dotatate in patients with well-differentiated gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumours (GEP-NETs)” at the 2025 European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress by Aman Chauhan, MD, Associate Professor of Medical Oncology, Leader of Neuroendocrine Tumor Program and Co-Director of Theranostics Program, University of Miami Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center. This study was sponsored by the National Cancer Institute (NCI), part of National Institutes of Health, and conducted by the NCI funded Experimental Therapeutics Clinical Trials Network (ECTCN).The end of patient recruitment was recently announced for a NCI-sponsored randomized phase 2 trial 10558 (NCT05724108) “Testing the Effectiveness of an Anti-cancer Drug, Triapine, When Used With Targeted Radiation-based Treatment (Lutetium Lu 177 Dotatate), Compared to Lutetium Lu 177 Dotatate Alone for Metastatic Neuroendocrine Tumors” currently underway at 14 sites across the United States. This 94 patient phase II trial recently passed the pre-planned interim safety review and interim futility assessment and is awaiting primary endpoint maturity. Both studies are being performed under a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) between NCI and Nanopharmaceutics and conducted by ECTCN.About TriapineTriapineis s synthetic heterocyclic carboxaldehyde thiosemicarbazone with potential antineoplastic activity being studied in the treatment of cancer. It is a type of ribonucleotide reductase inhibitor. Also called 3-aminopyridine-2-carboxaldehyde thiosemicarbazone and 3-AP, Triapineinhibits the enzyme ribonucleotide reductase, resulting in the inhibition of the conversion of ribonucleoside diphosphates to deoxyribonucleotides necessary for DNA synthesis.About Nanopharmaceutics, Inc.Nanopharmaceutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company developing oral, topical, and injectable products for cancer, central nervous system (CNS) disorders, and infectious diseases. Nanopharmaceutics is focused on formulation development aimed at improving drug absorption and stability. Nanopharmaceutics is a subsidiary of TRON Group Inc. (OTC:TGRP).

