Alchem Laboratories and Applied Pharmaceutical Innovation Forge Strategic Alliance to Advance Antimicrobial Programs

Alchem Laboratories and Applied Pharmaceutical Innovation (API) Forge Strategic Alliance to Advance Antimicrobial and Essential Medicines Programs

ALACHUA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alchem Laboratories Corporation (“Alchem”) and Applied Pharmaceutical Innovation Ltd. (“API”) today announced the formation of a strategic alliance to explore and advance joint initiatives in the fields of antimicrobials and essential medicine therapeutics, improving supply chain resiliency.Working with as a secondary site for Alchem’s Florida-based active pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturing for U.S. government contracts including the National Institutes of Health and United States Department of Defense, API’s Canadian-funded security of supply capacity can be brought to bear if needed, providing critical redundancy, while enabling the growth of US-based supply chains.Under the terms of the agreement, the parties will also collaborate on promising programs and the ability to move forward with respect to future funding proposals and R&D efforts. This structure enables both parties to evaluate opportunities for 2025-2026 to focus on drug shortage requirements.The alliance is oriented toward the non-commercial advancement of antimicrobial agents and essential medicines to filing-ready status, with particular emphasis on ensuring equitable access to critical therapies.As initial candidate projects, Alchem and API are proposing to supply products from “Essential Medicines” referenced in ASPR’s 2022 list of 86 essential medicines and medical countermeasures for the Strategic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Reserve (SAPIR).“API’s Canadian Critical Drug Initiative is a $200 million investment into capacity that is specifically designed with these sorts of collaborations in mind,” say API CEO, Andrew MacIsaac, “we’re able to significantly improve supply chain resiliency, without distorting the market, while also enabling partners like Alchem to build domestic supply.”“We’re very pleased to announce this next step in Alchem’s growth,” says Alchem CEO, James Talton, “as a Florida-based active pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturer we’ve been a supplier of choice for industry and government. This project with API expands our capabilities and enables us to bring a stronger offering to bear as we work to improve the US-based manufacturing sector.”This alliance underscores Alchem’s and API’s shared mission to enhance pharmaceutical innovation in critical therapeutic areas and to better support access to essential treatments.Both Alchem and API maintain the flexibility to pursue funding and development pathways commensurate with project maturity and strategic alignment.About Alchem Laboratories CorporationAlchem Laboratories Corporation is a pharmaceutical development company dedicated to advancing therapies in areas of high unmet medical need, with an emphasis on accessible, high-quality essential medicines.About Applied Pharmaceutical Innovation (API)API is one of Canada’s largest not-for-profit life sciences commercialization organizations. Headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, API works to accelerate the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of life sciences products, and is home to Canada’s largest security of supply initiative.Contact:Jenna BienertApplied Pharmaceutical Innovationcommunications@appliedpharma.ca

