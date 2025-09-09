WinPure Partners with Cybersecurity Consultancy to Deliver Advanced Data Quality Solutions for Businesses

Strategic Data Quality Partnership Enables Organizations to Achieve Data Trustworthiness and Compliance Through Intelligent Data Management

Our partnership with WinPure enables us to help clients meet those standards with confidence, fueling both operational integrity and global growth.” — Amy Bittle, CEO of Amy Bittle Consulting, LLC.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WinPure, a world-class AI-powered data quality solutions provider, today announced a strategic partnership with Amy Bittle Consulting, LLC, a certified woman- and veteran-owned consulting firm specializing in compliance, cybersecurity, and international governance. This data quality partnership combines WinPure's intelligent data cleansing and matching technology with Amy Bittle Consulting's regulatory expertise to help organizations achieve trustworthy, legally compliant data.The partnership addresses the critical need for data trustworthiness in regulated environments. By integrating WinPure's Clean & Match Enterprise platform and AI Data Matching capabilities into Amy Bittle Consulting's governance frameworks, clients can establish clean, consistent data that supports legal compliance across SOC 2, ISO 27001, GDPR, NIST, HIPAA, CMMC, and AI governance requirements."I believe in being on fire for what I do every day—because when you're passionate about bringing value, it shows in the results. Governance starts with trustworthy data. Whether an organization is preparing for its first audit, expanding globally, or navigating AI regulations, the ability to govern clean, consistent, and compliant data is foundational! said Amy Bittle.WinPure's no-code data quality platform enables organizations to clean, deduplicate, and standardize data through intuitive interfaces, creating the foundation for legally compliant data management. The platform's entity resolution capabilities and AI pattern detection technology help resolve duplicate records, assess data quality, and create master data records that support regulatory requirements and operational precision."This partnership creates significant value by combining technical innovation with regulatory expertise," said Kathryn Stevenson, Partnership Director at WinPure. "Amy Bittle Consulting's deep knowledge of compliance frameworks, paired with our intelligent data quality solutions, enables organizations to transform data quality challenges into competitive advantages. We're helping clients establish trustworthy data that supports both legal compliance and business growth."The collaboration serves organizations across the United States and internationally, including Europe, the United Kingdom, Southern Africa, the Middle East, the Caribbean, Canada, Latin America, and select markets in Asia and Israel. This global reach supports WinPure's mission to help organizations worldwide achieve superior data quality through accessible, AI-powered solutions.About WinPureWinPure is the industry's leading AI-powered data quality solution provider , combining data cleaning and intelligent matching technology to help organizations transform dirty and duplicate data into actionable insights. With headquarters in the UK and representatives in the EU and US, WinPure serves customers across all sectors globally. The company's Clean & Match Enterprise platform, Entity Resolution capabilities, and AI Data Matching solutions enable users to achieve superior data quality through intuitive, no-code interfaces. For more information, visit winpure.com.About Amy Bittle Consulting, LLCAmy Bittle Consulting, LLC is a certified woman- and veteran-owned consulting firm based in Texas, specializing in compliance, cybersecurity, and international governance. The firm helps clients navigate complex regulatory frameworks, delivering practical solutions that reduce risk, improve data integrity, and enable growth. With clients spanning the United States and international partnerships across six continents, Amy Bittle Consulting provides structured, scalable governance solutions. For more information, visit amybittleconsulting.com.

