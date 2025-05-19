WinPure and Humano Tech Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Scalable Data Quality Solutions Across the U.S. Market

WinPure Humano Tech Partnership

By combining our digital expertise with WinPure’s powerful data cleaning & matching platform, we help clients boost data integrity and drive smarter business outcomes.” — Sanjay Rane, Founder and CTO at Humano Tech.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WinPure, a global leader in data quality management software, has announced a new partnership with Humano Tech , an Atlanta-based technology consultancy specializing in application modernization, cloud computing, cybersecurity, and digital transformation.This strategic alliance will bring WinPure’s intuitive and powerful data cleansing and data matching platform to Humano Tech’s enterprise clients, enabling them to address complex data challenges with ease. As organizations face increasing pressure to make faster, data-driven decisions, the need for reliable, high-quality data has become more critical than ever.By integrating WinPure Clean & Match into its data services portfolio, Humano Tech strengthens its mission to provide forward-thinking, results-driven IT solutions. Clients will benefit from enhanced data integrity, reduced duplication, and streamlined analytics workflows—without relying on heavy IT support or custom development.“Partnering with Humano Tech is a natural fit,” said Kathryn Stevenson, Global Partners Director at WinPure. “They bring a deep understanding of enterprise digital transformation and a real commitment to innovation. Together, we’re enabling businesses to take control of their data and build smarter, more agile operations.”"We recognize the paramount significance of leveraging actionable, high-quality data for strategic advantage," stated Sanjay Rane, Founder and CTO at Humano Tech. “By combining our digital transformation capabilities with Winpure’s robust data service platform, we are uniquely positioned to assist our clients in significantly elevating data integrity and driving data-informed business outcomes."The partnership aligns with both companies' commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and empowering clients to harness the full potential of their data assets. Together, WinPure and Humano Tech aim to support businesses in building smarter, more scalable digital infrastructures.The collaboration is effective immediately, with solutions available through Humano Tech’s consulting and managed service engagements.About WinPureWinPure is a UK-based award-winning data quality solution with AI-powered data matching and data cleansing to help organizations clean, match, and manage their data efficiently. Trusted by thousands of businesses, nonprofits, and government agencies worldwide, WinPure’s no-code software empowers teams to improve data quality without relying on IT departments or complex coding.About Humano TechHumano Tech is an Atlanta-based technology consultancy focused on transforming how businesses leverage digital tools to operate, innovate, and grow. With expertise spanning software engineering, cloud computing, cybersecurity, data and business intelligence, and managed IT services, Humano Tech delivers cutting-edge solutions tailored to the evolving needs of modern enterprises. Their mission is to drive success through integrity, innovation, and long-term partnerships.

