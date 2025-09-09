NewU University joins the College-in-3 Exchange

Shorter, Affordable, Career-Ready College

First graduating class shows faster, lower-cost completion from a university-wide three-year, 120-credit bachelor’s model

We created NewU so that any student can graduate faster, without the need to take student loans, and with the full value of a 120-credit 3-year bachelor's degree.” — Stratsi Kulinski, President & CEO

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NewU University has joined the College-in-3 Exchange, a national learning community advancing affordable, accelerated bachelor’s degrees. NewU designed and operates a university-wide three-year, 120-credit bachelor’s model on a standard Fall/Spring calendar - no summer terms and no course overloads - giving students a shorter, lower-cost path without trimming credits.Across the country, many colleges are testing three-year options in a handful of majors. NewU designed an institutional model that applies to every bachelor’s program and is delivered entirely on campus in Washington, DC. Built between 2018 and 2021 and launched in Fall 2022, the design uses 18-week semesters; classes meet Monday - Thursday, 10 am - 3 pm. Full-time students take five courses per term, earning four credits each. The structure leaves room for internships, earn-and-learn opportunities, and campus life.Early results• NewU designed and licensed its three-year programs between 2018 and 2021, welcomed its first class in Fall 2022, and this summer graduated its inaugural cohort.• Nearly 70% of the first cohort - which is 94% Pell-eligible - completed their degree in three years, compared to a national average of 6 - 8 years for peers.• Two-thirds of graduates confirmed they wouldn’t be in college if not for NewU.National validationIn March 2025, NewU became a member of the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE) in the Candidate phase. The university is also approved by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to serve veterans, active-duty military, spouses, and dependents for any of its three-year programs. These recognitions affirm that NewU’s three-year, 120-credit model meets rigorous quality standards.“Our mission has always been to make college shorter, truly affordable, and career-focused,” said Stratsi Kulinski , President & CEO of NewU University. “We built NewU from the ground up to demonstrate a practical design any student can benefit from: finish sooner, avoid loans, and still earn a full 120-credit degree. As a member of the College-in-3 Exchange, we’re eager to share what we’ve designed and learn from peers.”About NewU UniversityNewU University is a private, nonprofit institution in Washington, DC, licensed by the District of Columbia Higher Education Licensure Commission and a member of the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE) in the Candidate phase. NewU University is approved by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to accept VA education benefits for all programs offered on campus (Facility code: 3-1-0003-09). Learn more at https://newu.university Media Contacts:NewU Universityhello@newu.university202-968-1001

