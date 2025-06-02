NewU Early College 2+1 Launches in DC: The Smartest High School Path to College Is Now a Reality

Private early college high school lets students earn up to 80 college credits by graduation — and a bachelor’s degree just one year later

The traditional college model takes too much time and money. This school empowers students to achieve college and career success via the shortest pathway to a bachelor’s degree in the nation.” — Stratsi Kulinski, Head of School 2+1 and President of the University

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today marks the official launch of NewU Early College 2+1 , a groundbreaking private high school in Washington, DC that allows students from DC, MD, and VA to complete high school and earn up to 80 college credits — all in person, on a university campus, with professors, not just teachers.“College is the best enabler of earnings growth and lifelong prosperity — but the traditional model takes too much time and money,” said Stratsi Kulinski, Head of School at NewU Early College 2+1 and President of NewU University . “This school empowers students to achieve college and career success via the shortest pathway to a bachelor’s degree in the nation.”NewU Early College 2+1 welcomes students entering 11th or 12th grade this fall. Students in 11th grade can earn up to 80 college credits and finish a bachelor’s degree just one year after high school. Students who start in 12th grade can earn up to 40 college credits and finish college two years after graduation.“This is the school I wish to support for the future of my own kids,” said Claudia Diamante, a local parent and founding board member. “It’s academically rigorous, financially realistic, and gives families like mine access to something truly innovative — a model that saves time and money on college while delivering both a quality high school experience and significant college credit — all within a university campus.”“Families have been settling for less or sending their kids to college overseas. Now they have an option right here in downtown DC that’s faster, more affordable, and puts students on the fastest path to careers and graduate school,” added Jonas Rolett, Board Chair.“This isn’t just AP or IB — it’s a next-generation model,” said Ruth Lyons, Chief Examiner for IBDP English Language and Literature for the International Baccalaureate (IB) and board member at NewU Early College 2+1. “I will ensure our curriculum is implemented with fidelity and rigor, and support the school in achieving the level of recognition it deserves from accreditors and education partners. I am proud to be part of this founding team.”Unlike traditional dual enrollment or early college programs, NewU Early College 2+1 is built from the ground up to combine high school and college into one integrated experience — not two separate systems. All classes take place on a modern, centrally located university campus in Dupont Circle. Students benefit from a structured curriculum, small class sizes of 10–20 students, and shared professors, facilities, and services with NewU University.Every student enrolling for Fall 2025 will receive a $10,000 Founder’s Scholarship covering more than 50% of tuition, with additional need-based aid available for families affected by federal or other workforce reductions.Key Dates:June 1, 2025: School launches and enrollment opensAugust 1, 2025: Deadline to apply and qualify for Founder’s ScholarshipAugust 18, 2025: First day of Fall SemesterInterested families are encouraged to register for an Open House , and apply and enroll by August 1.About NewU Early College 2+1NewU Early College 2+1 is a private, nonprofit high school in Washington, DC serving students from across the greater Washington, DC metro area (DMV). Students complete their high school diploma and earn up to 80 college credits over the last two years of high school, then finish a bachelor’s degree in as little as one year at NewU University — all while studying in person on a university campus. Learn more at https://newu.university/earlycollege2plus1 About NewU UniversityNewU University is a private, nonprofit 501(c)(3) institution licensed by the DC Higher Education Licensure Commission and a member of the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE) in the candidate phase. It offers the nation’s shortest and most affordable in-person 120-credit bachelor’s degree without semesters or extra courses per semester.

