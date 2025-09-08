White Orchid Hospice LLC Ranks No. 1,815 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

White Orchid Hospice Patient Care

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inc. Magazine, the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today announced that White Orchid Hospice LLC is No. 1,815 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. But White Orchid Hospice’s 240% 3-year growth success runs even deeper because it has earned the #36 spot in Houston Metro on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list. The list offers a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Past honorees include household names such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia.“We are deeply honored to be recognized on the Inc. 5000 list for 2025. This achievement is a testament to the unwavering dedication of our compassionate care teams, and the trust families place in White Orchid Hospice. Our growth reflects our mission to deliver dignified, patient-centered care for those facing serious illness, while also innovating to meet the evolving needs of communities across Texas.” Stephen Levi Carter , CEO, White Orchid Hospice LLCThis year’s Inc. 5000 honorees achieved remarkable growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressures, and a rapidly evolving healthcare landscape. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and these businesses collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy during the same period.For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000 “Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company’s resilience, vision, and commitment,” said Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. “These businesses not only withstood economic challenges—they grew through them. Their stories are proof that entrepreneurial spirit continues to power America’s future.”Inc. will honor the 2025 Inc. 5000 companies at the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, scheduled for October 22–24 in Phoenix, Arizona. The top 500 will also be featured in the Fall issue of Inc. magazine.About White Orchid Hospice LLCWhite Orchid Hospice LLC is a premier hospice care provider dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for patients and families facing life-limiting illnesses. With locations in Houston, Corpus Christi, and San Antonio, White Orchid Hospice delivers personalized medical, emotional, and spiritual support through a team of highly trained clinicians. Known for its innovative specialty programs and holistic approach, White Orchid Hospice is recognized as one of the fastest-growing hospice care organizations in Texas and across the nation.MethodologyCompanies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.About Inc.Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping the future. Through award-winning journalism, Inc. informs and inspires risk-takers, innovators, and visionaries who are driving growth across industries. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, which also publishes Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com

