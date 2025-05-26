Stephen Levi Carter, CEO of Sterling Staffing Solutions, Announces $10M+ Net Worth Amid Expanding Healthcare Empire

Stephen Levi Carter, Winner of 2021 Steve Grant for Veterans Stephen Levi Carter and family, Winner of 2021 Steve Grant for Veterans

Stephen Levi Carter, Texas-based healthcare CEO and author, announces personal net worth surpassing $10 million as his companies exceed $10M in annual revenue.

This isn’t just about financial success, it’s about building a legacy, creating jobs, and inspiring others—especially veterans and minority entrepreneurs—to believe in what’s possible.” — Stephen Levi Carter

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entrepreneur, U.S. Army veteran, and ForbesBooks author Stephen Levi Carter , MBA, PMP, has announced that his personal net worth has surpassed $10 million, backed by the continued growth of his healthcare and technology companies.Carter is the CEO and Co-Founder of Sterling Staffing Solutions , a healthcare staffing firm providing licensed clinicians to home health agencies, hospitals, and rehab facilities across Texas. The company has appeared multiple times on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private businesses in the United States.He is also Founder and President of White Orchid Hospice , which delivers in-home end-of-life care throughout the Houston, San Antonio, and Corpus Christi regions. Carter’s combined businesses—including Cartera Health, Home Health Pro, MyMedCred, and the nonprofit Young Millionaires Series—have collectively crossed $10 million in annual revenue, with Carter holding majority equity.“This isn’t just about financial success,” Carter said. “It’s about building a legacy, creating jobs, and inspiring others—especially veterans and minority entrepreneurs—to believe in what’s possible.”Carter is also the co-author of the Amazon best-selling book Double Your Success: Principles to Build a Multimillion-Dollar Business, published by ForbesBooks.About Stephen Levi CarterStephen Levi Carter, MBA, PMP, is a decorated veteran, entrepreneur, and community leader. He has received the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award, Gold Stevie Award, Black Enterprise Family Business of the Year, and the BBB Pinnacle Award, among others. Carter serves on the boards of the Better Business Bureau of Houston, Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Houston, and the 100 Black Men of Metropolitan Houston.For more information, visit: https://StephenLeviCarter.com

