Feeding Pets of the Homeless Earns a Four-Star Rating from Charity Navigator

CARSON CITY, NV, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Feeding Pets of the Homeless is proud to announce that its strong financial health and ongoing effectiveness and reliability have helped it earn a Four-Star Rating from Charity Navigator. This rating designates Feeding Pets of the Homeless as an official “Give with Confidence” charity, indicating that our organization is using its donations effectively based on Charity Navigator’s comprehensive criteria that go beyond financials to reflect the work charities do. Charity Navigator is the nation’s largest charity evaluator, providing donors with thorough and credible ratings of more than 230,000 organizations. Since 2001, the organization has been an unbiased and trusted source of information for more than 11 million donors annually.Charity Navigator analyzes overall nonprofit health and performance based on four key areas: Leadership & Adaptability to help donors understand if a charity has clarity of purpose, Accountability & Finance to explain if they are transparent and fiscally capable, Culture & Community to show how they engage with their constituents, and Impact & Results to explain what they have accomplished.“We are delighted to provide Feeding Pets of the Homeless with third-party accreditation that validates their operational excellence,” said Michael Thatcher, president and CEO of Charity Navigator. “The Four-Star Rating is the highest possible rating an organization can achieve. We are eager to see the good work that Feeding Pets of the Homeless can accomplish in the years ahead.”“Earning a Four-Star rating from Charity Navigator affirms that donors can ‘Give with Confidence,’ knowing their support becomes pet food, emergency veterinary care and compassionate services that keep people experiencing homelessness and their pets healthy and together,” said Genevieve Frederick, founder and president of Feeding Pets of the Homeless. “In the year ahead, we will expand emergency care funding and grow our network of donation sites and veterinary hospitals to reach more pets and people nationwide.”In the year ahead, Feeding Pets of the Homeless will introduce a Corporate Pawtnership program offering tiered sponsorships and employee engagement opportunities. Separately, an October “Fill-a-Vehicle” pet-food drive will mobilize car dealerships to stock pet food provider networks for winter demand.Feeding Pets of the Homeless’ rating and other information about charitable giving are available free of charge on charitynavigator.org/ein/263010540 . Learn more about Feeding Pets of the Homeless including programs, ways to give and a locator for donation sites at petsofthehomeless.org # # #About Feeding Pets of the HomelessFeeding Pets of the Homeless believes in the healing power of companion pets and of the human/animal bond, which is very important in the lives of people experiencing homelessness. They find solace, protection, and companionship through their pets. They care for their pets with limited resources so they themselves have less. Our task, nationwide, is to feed and provide basic emergency veterinary care to their pets and thus relieve the anguish and anxiety of homeless guardians who cannot provide for them. For more information, please visit petsofthehomeless.org.

