Flair Launches Pro Smart Vent Zoning & Air Balancing Solutions with Real Time Static Pressure Monitoring

Flair Static Pressure Kit with Bridge Pro

It’s zoning built for performance, protection, and professional-grade installs.” — Daniel Myers, CEO of Flair

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Flair , a leader in smart zoning technology, announced the launch of its new Pro Level Smart Vent Zoning & Air Balancing Solutions — a major evolution in home comfort and energy efficiency for professionally installed systems.Building on the success of its original Entry Level Smart Vent system, Flair’s new Pro Zoning solutions introduce dynamic, real-time airflow control, featuring professional-grade performance through direct HVAC equipment integration.At the core of the Pro solutions are Flair’s new Pro-only Static Pressure Kit and Bridge Pro. Connected to the Bridge Pro, the Static Pressure Kit continuously measures the Total External Static Pressure (TESP) to dynamically open and close Flair Smart Vents within a configurable static pressure limit — ensuring optimal airflow and delivering unparalleled comfort, efficiency, and equipment protection.Flair’s Pro Zoning solutions enable aggressive airflow management without the need for traditional dampers, ductwork modifications, or additional thermostat wire pulls, installing in half the time and half the cost of traditional zoning alternatives. Easy to deploy, cost effective, and highly capable, Flair’s Pro zoning makes retrofit zoning attractive to contractors and accessible for homeowners.“With the launch of our Pro Smart Vent solutions, we’re giving HVAC professionals tools to bring powerful zoning and air balancing into the modern era,” said Daniel Myers, CEO of Flair. “These solutions take everything that’s made our Entry Level system so successful and elevates it with real-time static pressure monitoring, aggressive airflow control, and intelligent fan speed management. It’s zoning built for performance, protection, and professional-grade installs.”Key Features:• Real-time static pressure protection to maximize comfort, efficiency and equipment protection• Installs quickly without wiring dampers or thermostat wire pulls• Integrates seamlessly with existing smart thermostats and room sensors• Available exclusively to HVAC dealers, contractors, builders, and distributors• Multi speed fan control available for select OEM equipment for minimized energy consumption without compromised comfortFlair Pro Zoning solutions are now available to licensed HVAC professionals. Find out more

