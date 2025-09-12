Submit Release
How to Add a Breakfast Menu Without a Kitchen (or Extra Staff)

Dis Burrito Brings Operators a Labor-Free, Profit-Ready Breakfast Solution

Operators want to grow, but they need realistic ways to do it. Dis Burrito was built to give them a new revenue stream without the traditional headaches.”
— Michael Fox
DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Breakfast is one of the most profitable segments in foodservice, but many operators skip it because of labor shortages, limited space, or rising overhead costs. Dis Burrito, a Colorado-based breakfast burrito brand, has a solution: a turnkey breakfast program that requires no kitchen, no additional staff, and no risk.

A Simple Path to Profit
Dis Burrito offers fully prepared, individually wrapped burritos made with pasture-raised eggs, premium proteins, and authentic roasted green chiles. All you need is a small fridge and basic reheating equipment (microwave, panini press, TurboChef, or convection oven).

Delivered frozen and ready to heat, the burritos provide:
- Convenience — Ready in minutes. Just Thaw and heat.
- Labor Savings — No additional staff or prep needed.
- High Quality — Handcrafted with premium ingredients.
- Proven Performance — Popular in coffee shops, campuses, grab-and-go grocers, and more.

Solving a National Operator Challenge
Foodservice operators are under pressure from staffing shortages, increased costs, and customer demand for quality breakfast options. Dis Burrito bridges the gap, allowing locations without full kitchens — such as coffee shops, cafés, and grab-and-go outlets — to serve hot, delicious meals that keep customers coming back. “Breakfast can be a game-changer for revenue, but it’s also a challenge to execute without the right setup,” said Michael Fox, Founder of Dis Burrito. “Our handcrafted burritos give operators the ability to capture morning traffic with zero extra labor or a kitchen - not to mention a food item that customers love.”

About Dis Burrito
Founded in Colorado, Dis Burrito provides a premium, labor-free breakfast solution for foodservice operators nationwide. Handcrafted and individually wrapped, each burrito is handcrafted with pasture-raised eggs and high-quality proteins. Dis Burrito products are served in coffee shops, hospitals, universities, corporate campuses, and more, all across the U.S.

For more information, visit www.disburrito.com.

Qualified shops (coffee or other!) can request a sample case at a discounted price so you can see exactly how easy it is to add high-quality breakfast burritos to your shop. Request a case.

